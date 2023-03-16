CLARION — Down eight points with just under five minutes to go, the Brookville Raiders were looking up at Neshannock in their PIAA Class 3A second-round playoff game Wednesday night at PennWest Clarion University’s Tippin Gymasium.
But, there the Raiders were in the closing seconds a few days after a buzzer-beating win over Seton LaSalle with a chance to steal a win from the Lancers.
Despite making just four field goals in the second half and lugging around poor shooting all night, the Raiders almost overcame their shortcomings.
However, three empty Raiders possessions with a chance to tie or take the lead in the final minute led to the Lancers to hang on for dear life and a 44-40 win over the Raiders, whose season finished at 23-3.
Neshannock (20-7) meets WPIAL champion Deer Lakes in the quarterfinals Saturday a site and time to be announced. Deer Lakes advanced with a 67-59 win over Loyalsock.
The Raiders’ shooting suffered from the floor at a season-worst 31 percent (12-for-39) failing to hit a 3-pointer in a game for the first time and the Raiders played from behind because of it for most of the night.
“Their good defense,” Raiders head coach Dalton Park pinpointed to the main factor for the shooting woes. “They were packing it in and then they ran out on the outside and didn’t let us get into our normal flow. Our decision making tonight wasn’t the greatest and it goes along with that.
“You put their intensity and defense and the way they played us and us finding the ways that were there is what got us in that position.”
But the Lancers didn’t quite clinch the game at the free throw line, going 3-for-11 in the fourth quarter (7-for-16 for the game) and gave the Raiders a chance.
Neshannock led 39-31 at the 4:59 mark after a Luciano DeLillo three-point play that saw him miss the free throw. Back came the Raiders, but slowly.
Two Clayton Cook free throws got the Raiders within 39-38 at the 2:24 mark before David Kwiat ended the drought with a basket 14 seconds later for a 41-38 lead.
Kellan Haines cut it to 41-40 with two free throws — the Raiders were 16-for-20 from the line and scored 11 of their 19 second-half points on free throws — at the 1:47 mark. From there the Lancers missed a front-end one-and-one free throw, turned the ball over and then missed two free throws with 40.7 seconds left.
But the Raiders off those opportunities missed a 3-point shot by Noah Peterson, then had a Haines layup erased when Jack Pete, coming off a steal and drive and dish, was called for the offensive foul. It was Pete’s fifth and he left the game with 42.4 seconds remaining.
Following the two missed free throws, the Raiders had the ball coming out of a timeout with 31.9 seconds still down a point at 41-40, but DeLillo stole a Raiders pass and was fouled with 19 seconds left.
But once again, the Raiders still had a chance when DeLillo made one of two to push the score to 42-40. But, the Raiders never got a shot off as the Raiders turned it over off a flurry of action on the sideline that appeared to have the Raiders’ Isaac Hetrick pushed as he was receiving the ball. Instead, the Raiders turned it over with 5.1 seconds on the clock and Jack Glies hit two free throws with 3.1 seconds left to seal the hard-fought four-point win.
“We had chances at the end and we also self-imploded on a few. The 3-point shooting wasn’t there (Raiders were 0-for-10) and credit them for pushing out on us,” Park said. “I thought we were going to hit a couple and looked like they were on line, but they didn’t drop. If we hit one of those, that opens things up for us. And I think they shot pretty well from three. They were 7-for-10, so that tells you we weren’t getting the hand up in their faces.”
Glies was the lone double-figure scorer for the Lancers with 13 points while Cook and Pete finished with 14 and 11 points respectively to lead the Raiders. Cook added 10 rebounds while Pete grabbed 10 boards to complete double-double efforts.
When asked about the officiating in a night filled with plenty of contested calls, Park offered his thoughts on a frustrating night he felt on what was called and what wasn’t, pointing out some examples throughout the game, especially down the stretch.
“I feel there were tap fouls going against us and no tap fouls called against them as much and I’m not going to turn this on the officials. We didn’t play smart,” Park said. “We played as hard as anyone can give. I’m never questioning my kids’ heart and I’m going to give Neshannock’s defense and what they did against us all the credit.
“But do I think (the officiating) made a difference in the game? Absolutely. And they don’t want to hear it. They’re so smug. They have the right answers and they don’t want to hear it. They’re God.”
NESHANNOCK 44, BROOKVILLE 40
Score by Quarters
Neshannock 10 13 10 11 — 44
Brookville 13 8 9 10 — 40
Neshannock –44
Jack Glies 3 5-8 13, Nate Rynd 2 0-2 4, Luciano DeLillo 3 1-4 8, Anthony Bonner 0 0-1 0, David Kwiat 3 1-1 9, Jaxon Mozzocio 0 0-0 0, Finnegan Haggerty 3 0-0 8, Talan Anderton 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 7-16 44.
Brookville –40
Kellan Haines 1 4-4 6, Noah Peterson 0 3-4 3, Jack Pete 4 1-2 11, Clayton Cook 3 8-9 14, Connor Marshall 3 0-1 6, Isaac Hetrick 0 0-0 0, Caleb Kornbau 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 16-20 40.
3-pointers: Neshannock 7 (Glies 2, DeLillo, Kwiat 2, Haggerty 2).