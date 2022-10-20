DuBOIS — Jumping out to a 2-0 lead at DuBois Monday night, the Brookville Raiders soccer team couldn’t avenge an earlier season loss to the Beavers and wound up dropping a 3-2 double-overtime decision.
The Raiders fell to 6-10, including a 1-7 mark in one-goal games — Monday was their third straight loss, all one-goalers — going into Friday’s regular-season finale at St. Marys. The Raiders will enter the District 9 Class 1A playoffs that’ll start next week.
It’s likely they’ll be a No. 8 or 9 seed in what looks to be a nine-team bracket.
They Raiders saw another one slip away against the Beavers after jumping out to a 2-0 lead in the first 17 minutes of action. One of those scores came on an own goal by a Beaver defender in the third minute.
DuBois (8-9), known for its slow starts this season, battled back in the final 20 minutes of the first half, though, getting goals by Isaac Brigger and Ethan Wineberg to tie the game 2-2 before the break.
In the end, the game concluded the same way it started, with an own goal in the second 10-minute overtime period that went DuBois’ favor and gave the Beavers a 3-2 win.
Daniel Chichava pushed the envelope on that decisive play, making a run into the Raiders box before taking a shot that never found its way to the net. A Brookville defender tried to clear the ball but instead redirected it into the Raiders’ net to give the Beavers the win 4:03 into double overtime.
The game opened in similar fashion just past the 2-minute mark when DuBois put the ball into its own net during a flurry in the box. In that case, a Beaver defender tried to clear the ball but kicked it off a teammate and into the net to give Brookville a quick 1-0 lead.
Brookville kept the pressure on from there, as DuBois keeper Cullen McAllister was forced to make a save just over a minute later.
DuBois countered with a scoring chance by Landon Akers in the 7th minute, but Barto made the save.
Neither team really threatened over the next 10 minutes until Raider Steve Plyler got the ball in the middle of the DuBois box, made a spin move and fired a shot inside the left post to make it 2-0 16:54 into the game.
That goal actually seemed to wake DuBois up a little as the Beavers picked up their play.
Akers was denied again in the 19th minute, but Brigger didn’t miss on DuBois’ next opportunity as he blasted a long shot from the right side of the Brookville box in to the top left corner of the net to cut his team’s deficit in half.
Wineberg pulled DuBois even just over nine minutes later (31:56) when he took a pass from Jay Parekh and buried a shot into the back of the Raiders’ net from the right side of the box.
The score was 2-2 at the break and DuBois head a chance to take the lead on a penalty kick when in the 56th minute when Chichava was fouled in the box and a penalty kick given.
Brigger stepped up to the penalty kick, but Barto made a huge foot save on his attempt. The ball actually deflected up off the crossbar and bounced back down in play before Barto corralled it to keep it a 2-2 game.
But in the second OT, Barto, who made seven saves on the night, was helpless to do anything when the game ended at 94:03 when one of his defenders redirected the ball into the Brookville net.