DuBOIS — Getting to the semifinals against top-seeded and eventual District 9 Class 2A championship Johnsonburg last Thursday, the Brookville Raiders baseball team had its season ended in an 11-4 loss to the Rams at Stern Field.
The Raiders’ season ended at 10-9 while the Rams went on to beat Redbank Valley 9-5 on Memorial Day for their second straight district title.
The Rams jumped on the Raiders early, scoring four runs in the first inning and four more in the third to take a quick 8-0 lead. The Raiders fought off a 10-Run Rule decision by scoring twice in the fourth on Bryce Rafferty’s two-run homer and then scoring twice more in the seventh to set the final score.
“We had to play very clean baseball to beat a team of that caliber,” Raiders head coach Chad Weaver said. “It’s no secret how talented the team was in the other dugout and we just didn’t do it.
“We had a really good practice last night, the energy level was up and we start off with two guys on and nobody out and then it just kind of went from there. We never really sniffed any success again. Credit Porter. He really kept us off balance and as soon as we got stuff going, he seemed to shut it down.
“It wasn’t as much as us beating ourselves. That’s just a good baseball team.”
The Rams took advantage of 10 Raiders walks from three pitchers and rapped out another 12 hits. They stranded 12 runners and had a runner thrown out at the plate in the bottom of the sixth that would’ve ended things via the 10-Run Rule, so it could’ve been over much quicker.
Meanwhile, Rams starter Collin Porter worked into the seventh and in his six-plus innings of work on the mound, he scattered five hits while striking out just two but walking only two and hitting a batter.
“Brookville was a scary No. 5 seed,” Porter said. “I watched them play Moniteau and I talked to Collin. Brookville could hit and they put the ball in play against (Branson) Carson. They put it into play. Moniteau doesn’t field as well, probably and we looked at the spray charts and had guys in positions that they weren’t normally in.”
The Rams got to Raiders starter Jamison Rhoades early, scoring four runs in the first on two hits while working him for four walks and talking advantage of some infield defensive miscues on a bunt coverage.
Carson Weaver relieved Rhoades in the Rams’ scoreless second, then put up four more runs in the third after batting around. Dom Allegretto singled in a run, Aiden Zimmerman’s infield single pushed home the second run and Cam Marciniak doubled in Allegretto and Zimmerman to put it at 8-0.
A bases-loaded walk to Jefferson Freeberg hiked the Rams’ lead to 9-2 and in the bottom of the sixth, the Rams threatened to end it early. Kaden Dennis singled in two runs to set what was the final score. He was thrown out at the plate on a strong throw by Weaver trying to score on Ethan Wells’ single to left field.
The Raiders scored twice in the seventh, one coming home on Hunter Roney’s second single of the game.