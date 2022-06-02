SHIPPENSBURG — Laynee Sorbin and Julie Monnoyer, a senior and sophomore for the Brookville Lady Raiders, came up short on their state medal attempts at last weekend’s PIAA Class 2A Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University.
Sorbin, making her second trip to states in the triple jump, wound up finishing 19th with a leap of 33 feet, 9 3/4 inches Saturday afternoon.
“The weekend didn’t go quite the way she had hoped,” said Lady Raiders head coach Doug Roseman after his final trip to states before he retires after 30 years. “But it’s a real testament to her work ethic to get there two years in a row and I was glad to see her get to participate in a state championship because she’s put the work in all winter and spring. She was very deserving.”
The cutoff to make the nine-jumper final was 36 feet, 2 1/2 inches. Sorbin’s career-best mark she got earlier this year was 35 feet, 6 1/2 inches. The eighth-place finisher wound up going 36 feet, 4 inches while the gold medal was won by West Catholic’s Taleea Buxton with a leap of 37 feet, 6 3/4 inches on her final jump of the day.
Top-seeded Baylee Blauser of Union/A-C Valley finished 16th with a prelim jump of 34 feet, 3 inches. However, D9 did get a medal from Cranberry’s Laiyla Russell who finished third with a leap of 37 feet, 2 1/4 inches.
For Monnoyer in her first trip to Shipp, she finished 25th with a time of 18.09 seconds in Friday’s preliminary round.
“Any time you can get down there as an underclassman, especially as a sophomore, there’s no substitute for that state meet experience and it’s really difficult to go there and do your best the first time,” Roseman said. “It’s always great when you can look toward next year.”
Monnoyer was seeded at 16.78 seconds from her district-winning time, so there will be a focus on getting back again.
“She said she learned a lot and is ready to do the work and make it back there next year,” said assistant coach Dana MacBeth, who works with the hurdlers as well. “She’s a hard worker and a good listener, so I expect to see her back at states again.”
For Roseman, his coaching tenure ends as the Lady Raiders head coach with 11 D9 team titles, one PIAA runner-up finish and a fourth-place finish at states along with coaching 63 district titles and 30 state medals to go with a dual meet record of 162-109.
“It’s hard to put into words,” said Roseman, a former state medalist himself. “I go back to 1984, my junior year and making that trip mostly on an annual basis with a lot of special memories. But quite honestly, this year was so busy and we had so many kids doing well, that I really didn’t give much though down there. It was business as usual for the most part.”