Central Clarion remains the only unbeaten football team in District 9 and the Wildcats take that 8-0 record north to St. Marys for a Region 1 matchup.
Brookville plays Thursday night at home in its annual Route 36 Trophy game against the Punxsutawney Chucks.
And if you’ve paid any attention to the rest of the paper this week, you’ll know that the Raiders might have just played their last game on the miserable natural turf which, via the OK from the Brookville Area School Board of Directors, will be replaced by next fall’s football season with artificial turf.
No more mud? Believe it or not, it’s coming and it’s a wonderful investment for not just the football program but pretty much any other outdoor sport that the school sponsors.
There won’t be much emotion shown from this guy regarding the final non-turf football game played at Brookville, but perhaps there’ll be some reminiscing of the mud and awful conditions we saw over the years.
CLASS 2A PLAYOFF PICTURE — Central Clarion continues to hold the No. 1 spot in the playoff “standings” as per this one-man committee.
So the Wildcats needed overtime to beat Karns City, 26-20, three weeks ago. Last week, the Raiders beat the Gremlins, 34-7. The Wildcats beat the Raiders, 42-7, in Week 1.
The question remains on how many teams wind up making up what could be as many as four teams in the playoff bracket. The Gremlins head to winless Bradford Friday before hosting Clearfield in Week 10. So they’ll finish at least 5-5.
The Raiders, at 4-4, have the Chucks and one-win Bellefonte remaining. The Raiders look to be a No. 2 seed with the Gremlins obviously the No. 3. If any other team that could potentially go is 2-6 Ridgway, which will need to win its final two games against Union/A-C Valley and one-win Philipsburg-Osceola. Two wins get the Elkers to 4-6, so consider their game with the Falcon Knights a must-win presuming that record is good enough for administration to give them the nod to go to the postseason.
Regardless, it’s going to be a playoff rematch for the Raiders and Gremlins in Week 11, probably at a neutral “turfed” field.
Here’s a closer look at this week’s games:
Punxsutawney (5-3)
Brookville (4-4)
As far as the Thursday night game with the Chucks goes, call it a matchup of teams with similar styles of late. The Raiders have averaged 276 rushing yards the past three games as they’ve won four of their last five since an 0-3 start.
Senior running back Jackson Zimmerman has led the charge. He’s rushed for 916 yards and 7 TDs so far this year in seven games, but 547 of that total has come in the past three games — he accounted for two-thirds of the rushing yards the last three games, although he left last week’s game with an injury and his status for Thursday isn’t certain.
While Zimmerman was running around and over people, senior Noah Peterson has keyed a short-pass offense by completing over 81 percent of his passes (39-for-48) with a crazy rate of 34-for-40 the past three games for 283 yards with three TDs and one interception.
Brayden Kunselman keys the passing game as the leading receiver (42-444, 5 TDs). He’s now No. 2 for the Raiders in career receptions (125) and receiving yards (1,862) while his 21 receiving TDs is fourth.
Defensively, Kunselman’s 16 career interceptions is now tied for the all-time lead with Brad Geer, a mark he established in 1994. Kunselman and Peterson have seven and five respectively this season alone.
Jack Knapp (57), Bryce Weaver (50) and Carson Weaver (47) are the leading tacklers.
Like Zimmerman for the Raiders so is Chucks running back Zeke Bennett, who is also uncertain for Thursday considering he left the Chucks’ 15-13 loss to Karns City two weeks ago with an injury and didn’t play in last week’s 41-0 rout of Moniteau.
Despite missing a game and the end of another, Bennett sits at 1,015 yards with 11 TDs as the Chucks have averaged 211 yards rushing per game. Landon Martz (39-228, 1 TD) and Griffin White (31-235, 4 TDs) will get carries, especially if Bennett is out, while quarterback Seth Moore (52-for-94, 630 yards, 6 TDs, 1 Int.) runs the passing game with his top receivers Noah Weaver (20-296, 4 TDs) and Zach Presloid (17-185, 1 TD).
The Raiders meet for the 48th time and the Chucks hold a 26-20-1 edge in the series, although the Raiders have won 20 of 29 meetings since the teams re-started their series in 1993. They’ve won five of the last six, including a 35-7 win last year.
Central Clarion (8-0) at St. Marys (6-2)
The Wildcats visit the Flying Dutchmen, who have won two straight since losing 22-19 to Brookville in Week 6 with a 31-0 shutout of winless Bradford last week.
Central Clarion averages 403 yards per game offensively as quarterback Jase Ferguson (91-for-159, 1,895 yards, 24 TDs, 9 Ints.) nears 2,000 yards for the season. He’s second on the team with 280 yards rushing with five TDs. Connor Kopnitsky (60-427, 5 TDs) leads the team in rushing while receiver Ashton Rex (39-1,035, 8 TDs) went over 1,000 yards for the season. Dawson Smail (21-416, 6 TDs) is also one of Ferguson’s favorite targets.
The Dutch are led by quarterback Charlie Coudriet (91-for-162, 1,422 yards, 18 TDs, 11 Ints.; 66-522, 9 TDs rushing), running back Matt Davis (73-614, 4 TDs), and receivers Carter Chadsey (33-524, 11 TDs) and Logan Mosier (29-519, 5 TDs).
The teams meet for the second time ever with St. Marys edging the Wildcats in a wild 42-39 shootout last year.