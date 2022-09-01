It’s never happened before no matter where the game was originally scheduled.
Friday night’s scheduled football game between the Brookville Raiders and Tyrone Golden Eagles was moved from the powerless facility at Brookville Area High School to Tyrone’s Gray-Vets Stadium.
When the Raiders can play under the sparkling new LED lights with a powered scoreboard remains to be finalized, but the school was forced to postponed its renovated facility — upgraded lights and sound system along with a new press box — until the construction project is completed with the obviously needed electric.
Last weekend and early this week, soccer games were played on the field but any power at the facility was limited to the concession stand with a power cord run to a temporary speaker for a public address system behind the north end zone.
So instead of getting a home-opener against District 6’s Tyrone in a non-league affair, the Raiders will now have their longest road trip of the season in a first-ever matchup on the football field and likely anything else in team sports history at the school.
The Raiders visit Keystone next week. They aren’t scheduled to be at home again until Sept. 16 against Moniteau, power permitting of course.
Central Clarion, meanwhile treks north to Port Allegany.
Kickoff for both games is 7 p.m.
Here’s a closer look at both games:
Brookville (0-1) at Tyrone (1-0)
The Raiders are still working through injuries, so the matchup with the Eagles will likely have them with a new quarterback — starter Charlie Krug left the game with an injury against Central Clarion last week — with other positions perhaps looking at new personnel.
So that’s where the Raiders are going into a first-ever meeting with Tyrone, which opened with a 27-12 rivalry win over next-door neighbor Bellwood-Antis.
Head coach John Franco’s team is coming off a 5-6 season, returning sophomore quarterback Ashton Walk who threw for 1,248 yards and 14 touchdowns as a freshman. Their leading returning rusher is Brady Ronan (113-409, 5 TDs).
Against Bellwood, Walk completed 11 of 17 passes for 186 yards and three TDs while also running for a score. Senior Ross Gampe caught three passes for 94 yards and two TDs while senior Deegan Baldauf grabbed the other TD pass covering 44 yards.
The Raiders are coming off a 42-7 loss at Central Clarion in a game where both teams committed six turnovers, although two of the Raiders’ interceptions where returned for TDs. Running back Jackson Zimmerman ran for 121 yards on 22 carries, but his status is also uncertain going into Friday.
Of Krug’s seven completions, three went to Noah Peterson for 25 yards. Peterson also intercepted two passes on defense with Brayden Kunselman intercepting one pass. That pickoff made it 10 career interceptions for the senior Kunselman, tying him for sixth on the team’s all-time list.
Central Clarion (1-0) at Port Allegany (1-0)
Both teams are coming off wins going into this non-region matchup, the Wildcats over the Raiders and Port Allegany in its impressive 30-6 win over Ridgway.
The last time the Gators played either Clarion or Clarion-Limestone was 2018 when the Lions walloped the Gators 66-0. For the Clarion side, it was last played out in the D9 Class 1A playoffs in 2011 and 2012, both of them won by the Gators.
Like the Class 2A Wildcats, the Gators come into the season with high hopes to compete for a Class 1A title and are on the short list of contenders most likely with Redbank Valley, Union/A-C Valley and Brockway. Last year, the Gators came out of the gate strong in their playoff opener against Redbank Valley and led 14-0 in the first quarter before the Bulldogs scored 35 unanswered points the rest of the way.
The optimism relies on most of the key players returning for head coach Justin Bienkowski’s team, led by senior quarterback Drew Evens (1,811 yards, 13 TDs), senior running back Blaine Moses (979 yards, 13 TDs) and senior two-way threat Noah Archer (680 yards rushing; 46-710, 8 TDs receiving).
In last week’s win over Ridgway, Moses ran for 132 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries while Evens completed 8 of 16 passes for 64 yards while rushing for 59 yards on nine carries. The Gators held the Elkers to just 54 yards of offense.
That’ll be the challenge for the Wildcats who overcame six turnovers of their own thanks to plenty of big plays as quarterback Jase Ferguson completed 8 of 16 passes for 307 yards and four TDs against three interceptions. Ashton Rex did most of the damage with Ferguson’s completions with three catches for a whopping 216 yards and two TDs covering 91 and 73 yards.
Ferguson, Ryan Hummell and Brady Quinn intercepted passes for the Wildcats defense with Hummell and Quinn taking the pics to the end zone for touchdowns.