DUBOIS — Keeping a perfect season intact, Central Clarion piled up 477 yards of offense on its way to throttling the DuBois Beavers 45-7 last Friday night at Mansell Stadium.
Wildcats quarterback Jase Ferguson had another solid game, rushing for two touchdown while completed 14 of 20 passes for 296 yards and three touchdowns. Ashton Rex caught five passes for 131 yards while Dawson Smail added five catches for 107 yards with two scores.
On the ground, Connor Kopnitsky rushed 10 times for 54 yards with a score. Brady Quinn added 47 yards on three carries.
“We spread the ball around quite a bit tonight,” said Wildcats head coach Davey Eggleton, whose team improved to 8-0 going into Friday’s trip to St. Marys. “We’ve actually spread the ball around the last couple of weeks. We have three running backs we feel pretty comfortable with back there. Conner (Kopnitsky) was a bit banged up tonight so we limited his carries a bit, but he did a nice job when he was in there.”
After forcing a punt on the Beavers first possession, the Wildcats took over at their own 32. After a 5-yard gain by Quinn on first down, Ferguson connected with Rex on a 49-yard pass play which would have been a touchdown, but Rex fell as he was making the catch at the 19.
The Wildcats moved the ball to the Beavers’ 8 before a penalty backed them up to the 18 where Feguson connected with Smail for the first score. Thomas Uckert’s first of six point-after kicks made it 7-0.
Central Clarion got the ball back after forcing a DuBois punt after one first down, turning the ball over on downs at the Wildcats’ 38.
Ferguson connected with Rex on a 39-yard pass play on the first play. The drive stalled at the 6 where Uckert would make a 23-yard field goal to push the lead to 10-0.
After another punt early in the second quarter by DuBois, the Wildcats took over at their own 30. Eight plays later, Ferguson scored from three yards out to give Central Clarion a 17-0 lead at the 8:04 mark.
Central Clarion then recovered a fumble on the kickoff, but the Wildcats were unable to capitalize and punted. Ryan Hummell then intercepted a pass to set Central Clarion up at the Beavers’ 31. Six plays later, Ferguson plunged into the end zone from a yard out to push the lead to 24-0 with 1:12 left in the half.
Another interception by Quinn gave Central Clarion the ball back at the Dubois 38 with 20 seconds to play in the half. Ferguson connected with Rex for a 27-yard gain down to the 11 where the Wildcats called their final timeout of the half with eight seconds remaining.
Ferguson connected on an 11-yard touchdown pass to Mason Burford, his first catch of the season which increased the lead to 31-0.
“They were playing a two high safety early on and once we had some success with our running game, they switched to a one high safety which then opened up the passing game more,” said Eggleton.
Central Clarion took the opening kickoff of the second half and took nearly half the quarter clock and scored on a 15-yard touchdown pass from Ferguson to Smail. The point-after kick pushed the score to 38-0 with 6:48 to play in the third quarter, setting the PIAA’s Mercy Rule running clock into motion. The key play of the drive was a fake punt by Smail who rushed for 24 yards on the play which netted a first down to keep the drive alive.
After forcing a three-and-out by DuBois which would ironically be its only possession of the quarter the Wildcats took over at their own 25 and drove to the Beavers 10 to close out the third quarter.
On the first play of the fourth, Kopnitsky scored from 10 yards out to push the score to 45-0 with 11:55 still left to play.
Central Clarion had its junior varsity defense in the game when backup quarterback Trey Wingard connected with Nathan Kougher for a 61-yard TD pass. Cullen McCallister made the point-after kick.