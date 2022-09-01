STRATTANVILLE — In a game filled with turnovers, it was the Central Clarion Wildcats that feasted the most on the miscues.
Last Friday night in the season-opener at the Clarion-Limestone Sports Complex with the visiting Brookville Raiders, each team managed to give away the ball six times. Of those 12, it was the Wildcats that cashed in the most in a 42-7 win.
After the Raiders scored the game’s first points, Central Clarion returned two interceptions for scores as part of a 42-0 run to finish the game.
“That’s just how easy a game can get away from you,” said Brookville head coach Scott Park. “We made mistakes and they capitalized. We just weren’t able to get momentum back on our side. I feel if maybe we could have run the ball more and got a few more first downs that maybe we could have made things a little more respectable. We have to try and get guys healthy and get ready for Tyrone (Friday).”
Ryan Hummell and Brady Quinn intercepted two Charlie Krug passes and returned them to the end zone on plays covering 42 yards late in the second quarter and 43 yards to start the scoring in the third quarter respectively.
The big plays on offense came courtesy of quarterback Jase Ferguson and his receiving crew led by Ashton Rex. Ferguson completed 8 of 16 passes for 307 yards and four TDs to go along with three interceptions. Rex hauled in just three passes, but they covered a whopping 216 yards.
The first big play answered the Raiders’ opening TD on the ensuing possession. On 2nd-and-16 from the 9, Ferguson then tossed a pass over the middle to Ashton Rex who raced for a 91-yard touchdown, his first of two on the evening to tie the score at 7-7 following the first of six point-after kicks by Thomas Ukert.
On their first possession of the second quarter the Wildcats drove from their own seven in seven plays which was capped off by a six yard touchdown pass from Ferguson to Tommy Smith for a 14-7 lead with 8:18 left in the second.
The key play was a 33-yard pass on fourth down to Dawson Smail.
“We had a lot of guys touch the ball tonight which is always a good thing,” said Central Clarion head coach Davey Eggleton, whose team visits Port Allegany this Friday. “I’ve said it before that we have a lot of guys with good speed and on a couple of our touchdowns that speed really showed.”
The Wildcats extended the lead to 21-7 when Hummell intercepted Krug and returned it 42 yards for a score.
“We didn’t really do anything special on defense,” said Eggleton. “Guys were just staying on their keys and our defensive backs were ball hawking and we made a couple plays on those interceptions.”
Both teams suffered from the turnover bug in the early stages of the third quarter as Ferguson threw a pair of interceptions.
Brookville also had a pair of fumbles and an interception by Quinn who returned the ball 43 yards for a score and a 28-7 Wildcats lead with 8:55 to play in the third.
After a fumble recovery by the Wildcats’ Coleman Slater, two plays later Ferguson connected on a 43-yard pass to Dawson Hotchkiss to increase the lead to 35-7 with 6:23 to play in the third.
The final score of the contest came on a 73-yard catch and run from Ferguson to Rex with 39 seconds remaining in the third making the score 42-7 and putting the PIAA’s Mercy Rule running clock into effect.
Freshman Brady McKinley actually led the Wildcats’ ground game with 24 yards on four carries in the fourth quarter. Braylon Beckwith finished the contest with 20 yards on five carries.
For the Raiders, Krug finished 7-of-24 passing for 50 yards and three interceptions before leaving with an injury about midway through the third quarter. Freshman Josiah Balzer made his varsity debut and completed two passes for 12 yards. Noah Peterson caught three passes for 25 yards to lead the Raiders.
Jackson Zimmerman led the Raiders’ running game with 121 yards on 22 carries, but he also left the game with an injury as the banged-up theme continued for head coach Scott Park’s squad.
Zimmerman’s 1-yard TD run came on the Raiders’ first drive of the game after stopping the Wildcats on downs. He blasted 33 yards on his first carry to set up his scoring plunge.