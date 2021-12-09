PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney local is hoping to bring more fun and give back to the community through her new business venture, made possible by the success she has found through her self-employment.
Stacey Yenzi-Howell started her business TLC Staffing when she first moved back to her hometown of Punxsutawney. Now, a successful business staffing nurses all around the state, she wanted to have a physical location downtown.
She and her husband, Adam Howell, bought a building on East Mahoning Street when it became available, and she moved her business to the upstairs of the building. The pair have owned it for a year now, and weren’t sure what to do with the downstairs storefront area. Finally, Stacey Howell landed on fulfilling a dream of her late mother.
“When I was a little girl, my mother wanted to open a craft store. She started working to open a store, but got sick before she could open it,” Yenzi-Howell said.
Her mother battled and later died from cancer before opening her store. Now, with a storefront available, she decided to open a craft and vendor store, but with her own twist.
Rather than have a set group of vendors who are in the store every weekend, Howell cycles out new vendors each weekend, alternating what is available.
“I line up different vendors every weekend. I have a couple of regulars who come, but I try to alternate and get different people every weekend,” Howell said. “It’s more work than I anticipated trying to line up new vendors every week, but it’s fun too.”
The vendor mall is currently open on the weekends, Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays 12 to 4 p.m. It is located at 117 E. Mahoning St., across from McDonald’s.
The vendors are only in the store on weekends, and during the week, the main storefront is available for rent at $30 a day for various events and classes. Last week, Howell had a cookie decorating class in the building, and this week will have a cupcake decorating class.
“I don’t want it set with just one thing in the front room,” Howell said.
She is hoping the low rent for the building encourages people to use it to set up classes or activities each evening to “give the people in town something to do.” Howell has also been talking with a local photographer about setting up a family photo day since most of the other photo studios around the area have closed.
“I think photos are important because that’s all you end up having of people in the end,” Howell said. “When my sister and I were little we used to always get an Easter photo done, and you can’t go anywhere for that now.”
She is hoping to have something set up around Christmas time for families who might want photos. She will also have a princess tea party for little girls in December.
Howell said she comes from a family who is almost entirely self-employed with their own businesses on both sides. Her family members have either started their own businesses, or work at their parents’ businesses, and will take them over one day.
“Both sides of my family are self-employed and they always encouraged me not to work for someone else,” Howell said. “I started these businesses to hand down to my children… My husband has a carpentry business and wants to give it to our son. Something for them to start out with.”
She said she didn’t think her vision for the store would be possible if it wasn’t for her initial success with TLC Staffing. She has also been making new friends through her time spent at the vendor mall and working with the people coming and going.
“It’s fun and we’re all building new friendships with the vendors just being there. These people, this is mainly their hobby, so they enjoy it. It’s not a negative environment so everyone is happy and chatting so it’s a very different environment than most jobs,” Howell said.
She is hoping to reach out and bring in vendors from all around, having branched out to the DuBois and Indiana areas. She also has another suite available for a pop-up shop in the building for anyone who might want to set up a storefront for a little bit.
There is already someone in one of the suites, and she has decorated the front window and put the name of her shop and hours there as well as the vendor mall. She has her own set of keys to the front door for her shop during the week.
Anyone interested in a spot in Howell’s building as a vendor in a pop-up shop can contact her at 814-952-1016. Howell said texting is preferred, but she will call back the next day if anyone reaches out to her.