SUMMERVILLE — Summerville celebrated Labor Day with the annual Labor Day Community Celebration parade and games in the Fireman’s Park.
Summerville Library Director Jennifer Coleman said there were more cars entered in the Car Show this year than in any recent years. She also said the parade was longer than normal, lasting about 25 minutes.
The bounce house almost wasn’t able to be set up this year because the blower for it was broken. A new blower was ordered at the last minute, but the committee wasn’t sure if the new one would arrive in time. Thankfully, the new blower arrived and the bounce house was in use at this year’s event.
New this year was a foam machine provided by the Summerville Library, which quickly drew most of the children in the park when it was turned on. The basketball court slowly filled with foam as the machine continued to run throughout the afternoon.
The celebration planners thanked everyone who participated and came to support the fire department and the library.