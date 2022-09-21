Queen Elizabeth II's final act was one of her most unifying.

Her Majesty's state funeral, the first of its kind to be televised, offered a chance for mourners from various political factions to come together in grief and celebration. The ceremony, which dominated the airwaves starting at around 5 a.m. Eastern, was expected to be watched by over 4 billion viewers, making it the most biggest event in television history. In comparison, 2.5 billion tuned in for Princess Diana's funeral.

