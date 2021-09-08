BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Volunteer Fire Company and Brookville Borough Police responded to a call on August 31 for a vehicle into a structure.
Emergency officials were called out just before 8 p.m. last Tuesday for a vehicle into a home at 37 South Main Street. Brookville Fire Company Chief Chris Henry was the first to arrive on scene.
“Upon my arrival, I saw one vehicle on top of the car,” Henry said. “It went through the house and ended up on the car over there.”
He quickly discovered there was still someone in the vehicle, who had to be extricated from it. A helicopter was later requested to the hospital for the patient.
Henry said he wasn’t sure which direction the driver was traveling, but thought they were going up the hill.
The damage caused was enough to make the house unstable and the three occupants were unable to remain inside. The Red Cross was contacted to help them find a hotel to stay in for the time being. All the utilities were shut off as well.
A personal friend came to help close up the house and make it stable enough that it wouldn’t collapse.
“We just get the utilities shut off and make sure everything’s taken care of for them as best we can, and then there’s not much more we can do,” Henry said.