BROOKVILLE — Watershed Books is an independent bookstore and literary arts center approaching its one-year anniversary as a brick and mortar location on Main Street, Brookville. Because of the support from the community, and especially the generosity of local property owners, Watershed Books is moving down the block to a new location at 194 Main St. – upstairs – where it can expand its retail area and literary arts center. The new location is in the heart of Historic Brookville.
The bookstore is a culmination of the support for The Watershed Journal Literary Group, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering and elevating regional authorship and readership in the western Pennsylvania Wilds. The nonprofit has been publishing literary magazines, hosting literary events and workshops for over three years. The mission of the organization is to provide inclusive opportunities for storytelling and publishing. What started as a small group of inspired writers has turned into a regional literary movement spanning across eleven counties with collaborations and partnerships that extend even further.
Watershed Books features both used books of every genre and brand new books by regional authors. The new location will also offer more community space — a reading lounge, self-serve coffee and tea station and a meeting room with public computers.
“Expanding our bookstore and Literary Arts Center is a key component of The Watershed Journal’s mission to support the storytellers of our region — voices not often heard otherwise; voices with heartfelt stories to tell,” said TWJ Board President Jo Scheier Bugay.
For more information about Watershed Books and The Watershed Journal visit its website at www.thewatershedjournal.org.