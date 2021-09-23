BROOKVILLE — Sign-ups for youth bowling leagues will take place this Saturday at the Second Strike Lanes in Brookville.
Sign-ups will be held Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. at the bowling alley. Registration is $4 for a member only bowling in the league. Special Olympics bowlers are $10, Gold Pin members ages 15 and under are $10, and Gold Pin members ages 15 to 18 years old are $30. Being a Gold Pin member is optional.
Teen bowlers have the opportunity to win scholarship money at tournaments held later in the season.
Weekly bowling will cost $8 each week, and there will be coaches present each Saturday to help better the children’s skills.
Coaches for the league are certified safe sport coaches, and one is a Silver Certified Coach. Leagues will officially start on Saturday, Oct. 2 with Teener League beginning at 9 a.m. and Bantam League at 11:30 a.m.
For more information contact Second Strike Lanes at 814-849-5050.