Jeffrey Allen Croyle, 61, of Verland North, previously Polk State Center, passed away on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Allegheny Health Network in Grove City.
Born December 24, 1961 in Clarion, he was the son of the late James B. and Martha (Traister) Croyle. He was the youngest of three children.
Jeffrey came to live at Polk Center on November 12, 1968 when he was 7 years old. He resided in many buildings and cottages over the years.
In 1983, he completed his public school education. He is remembered as a kind and friendly person who enjoyed getting dressed up, singing and music of all kinds.
Jeffrey loved dogs.
He always had fun going to church, camping, football games and spending time with his mother.
He was of the Protestant faith and lived and practiced his faith continuously throughout his life at Polk and Verland North for almost 55 years.
Survivors include his mother, Martha McLallen and her husband, Theodore, of Transfer; two siblings, Karen Brueckman of Daytona Beach, Fla. and Stephen Croyle of Rimersburg; an aunt, Pearl Jagnow of Rimersburg; two nieces, Carissa Mohney of Rimersburg and Alayna Croyle of Clarion.
He is also survived by many friends and caring people who lived with him and helped him at Polk Center and Verland North. Those who knew Jeffrey are grateful for him and recognize him as a true blessing to all.
He was preceded in death by his father, James B. Croyle; stepfather, Richard Iliff; nephew, Shad Mohney; and a niece, Tina Mohney.
A service celebrating Jeffrey's life will be held at a later date at the First Church of God in Greenville.
He will be laid to rest at the Stevenson Cemetery in Volant.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Robert L. Snyder Funeral Home and Crematory of Sheakleyville.
Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.snyderfh.com.