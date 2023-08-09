Jennifer Lynn Maloney Kemmer, 48, of New Bethlehem, died on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 in Manor Township.
She was born on August 18, 1974 in New Kensington to the late Charmaine Maloney.
Jennifer was of the Christian Faith and always found comfort in God.
She enjoyed camping, kayaking and tubing on the river. She loved all animals, the outdoors and going to sporting events. She loved being with her daughters and granddaughter.
Left behind to forever cherish her memory are her daughters, Jenna Mae Cochran and Emma Elizabeth Kemmer; her husband, Chad Kemmer; and her granddaughter, Stella Raine Shotts.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Charmaine Maloney; aunt and uncle, Omer R. and Jean Elizabeth Smith, whom helped raise her; and a special cousin, Danny “Sly” Maloney.
Family and friends will be received on Friday, August 11, 2023 in the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 South McKean Street, Kittanning, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.
Additional viewing will be held in the funeral home on Saturday, August 12, 2023 from 11 a.m. until time of funeral services at noon with her sister-in-law, Deanna Leadbetter, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to a mental health organization of your choice.
For more information or to send an online condolence, visit www.snydercrissman.com.