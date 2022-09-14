Jeremy Lee-Roy Allshouse, 46, of Mayport, formerly of Reynoldsville, passed away surrounded by family on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, while at his home.
Born June 15, 1976, in DuBois, he was the son of Thomas Everett Allshouse and Janice Arlene (Guiher) Scott.
Jeremy graduated from Jeff Tech with the Class of 1994. He furthered his education by earning a degree from Triangle Tech.
He worked for BOS Solutions in Canonsburg.
Jeremy married Nichole Shaffer on October 8, 2011, in New Bethlehem. She survives.
He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his daughters, who were his whole world. He also enjoyed taking rides on his Harley, as well as working on and racing RC cars. He also loved music and had a specific love for the drums, which he played himself.
Jeremy will be dearly missed by everyone whose lives he touched.
In addition to his wife, Jeremy is survived by his mother, Janice Arlene (Richard) Scott; one aunt, Lori Guiher; and two beautiful daughters, Lainee Eleanor Allshouse and Lillian Ruth Allshouse.
Jeremy was preceded in passing by one brother, Gregory Mowrey; and his maternal grandparents, Chester and Ruth Guiher.
Family and friends will be received on Friday, September 16, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Snyder–d’Argy Funeral Home in Reynoldsville.
An additional visitation will take place on Saturday, September 17, also at the funeral home from 10 a.m. to noon. A funeral service will take place immediately following the second viewing, beginning at noon and officiated by John Milliron.
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to a charity of the donor’s choice.
Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.dargyfh.com.