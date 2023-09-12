Jerry L. Dean, 82, of Rimersburg, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at his home.
Born October 24, 1940 in Fairmount City, he was the son of the late Judson and Mildred Rearick Dean.
Jerry married the love of his life, Judith V. Rankin, on June 29, 1963. She preceded him in death on December 15, 2022.
He enjoyed being with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include his son, Greg Dean and his wife, Cassima, of Texas; three grandchildren, Heather Johnson and her husband, Allan, of Rimersburg, Alison Barger and her husband, Tracy, of Rimersburg and Kayla Guinn and her husband, Michael, of Texas; his great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Katelyn, Crystal, Dean, Sherry, Hayes and Asher; siblings, Madeline Nolf, Richard “Dick” Dean and his wife, L.C., Carol Foringer and Janet Blair; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, Jerry was preceded in death by his daughter, Sheila G. Johnson; and his siblings, Lois Dean and Ronald Dean.
A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 15, 2023 at the Rimersburg Cemetery, with the Rev. Gene Hill, pastor of the Sligo Church of the Nazarene, presiding.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Burns Funeral Home in Rimersburg.
Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.