Last week’s column leaned toward being pensive. After a wild and woolly 2021, I suppose it’s a natural reaction. Nobody ever told us that living in interesting times would be quite like this.
Back during seventh-grade social studies with Loretta Carlos sometime around 1967, we were told about the Roman god, Janus, the unfortunate guy who had two faces, one looking forward and the other looking behind him. And so we have January named in his honor.
One of my favorite Bible verses reads, “What has happened before will happen again. There is no new thing under the sun.”
Think about that for a minute. Do you keep more food and toilet paper in your house than you did two years ago? From the beginning of this modern plague, I have always thought about Joseph’s dream of the seven skinny cattle gobbling up the seven fat ones.
And while we have been shocked and dismayed, to put it lightly, about all the civil and political chaos over the past two years, we shouldn’t be. It is simply the kind of thing that happens when there is a pestilence in the land.
In case you haven’t noticed, we have all gotten a little squirrely since our nice comfortable lives became more complicated. We like the things we’re used to.
But you know what? Everything tends to work out okay in the end, only maybe not in the way we expected.
A year or so before COVID came along and upended everything for us, I wrote a column about normality bias. In it, I talked about how we become used to how things were yesterday and expect today to look very similar to it. And then you get a flat tire or your house burns down and everything changes, sometimes for the better and sometimes not.
That’s probably the way that most of our ancestors got out of Europe or wherever, willingly or otherwise. We think we have problems? Here’s a repeat of something I wrote about several years ago, the origin of the widespread and very fertile Schreckengost clan.
It was sometime in the middle of the very messy 17th century when some German villagers were exploring the latest battlefield outside of town. Somebody fought somebody else and the field was littered with bodies, killed off by mercenaries or by what was described as the plague.
The only living soul on that field was a two-year-old boy, probably the child of a soldier and a camp follower who passed away due to disease. The villagers took pity on him and a resident adopted him as his son.
Two-year-olds are a handful even in normal times. One bereft of his entire family and left to wander around a battlefield by himself? Well, you can imagine.
They named him Jeremias, supposedly because of his sorrowful start in life. I think it’s because he wouldn’t stop crying.
Surnames were just becoming a “thing” at the time, and so his adoptive parents gave him a last name that no one would forget, Schreckengost, which could be translated as “scary guest.” Me, I think it was closer to “terrorist” because of his two-year-old outlook on life.
Little Jerry the Terrorist was just like us.
He’d seen sickness, people fighting over things he really didn’t understand, supply shortages and odd people apparently coming to save him. Worse, they probably didn’t speak quite the same language and nobody understood what he was screaming about.
But Jerry did all right. He became the head of his adoptive family because he was the closest thing to a male heir that they had. His children and grandchildren inherited his land, property and perhaps his worldview.
Fast forward a few decades, and the German states were fighting among themselves when they weren’t fighting foreign mercenaries again. It was the Seven Years’ War in Europe, but we know it as the French and Indian War over here. In a way, it was all George Washington’s fault, but that’s a story for another time.
Jerry the Terrorist’s great-grandson, Johann, had an argument with the local nobleman, a guy who seems to have been one of those wishy-washy types. Johann stepped on his foot to get his attention. Things went downhill from there.
Johann had asked the nobleman to allow the villagers to hunt game on his property because the mercenaries had taken all the livestock as a form of tax. People were going hungry, but the nobleman was more concerned about his privileged position as a landowner.
So, Johann and some of the boys began poaching to feed their families. One night, they almost got caught, Johann shot one of the nobleman’s dogs and ended up fleeing a death sentence in the middle of the night. After several other adventures, the family ended up in today’s northern Dauphin County before moving west to Armstrong County.
In hindsight, calamity can turn out pretty well if you handle it right.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]