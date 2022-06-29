Jessie Manners-Divins, 69, of Strattanville, died early Monday afternoon, June 27, 2022 at her home, surrounded by loved ones, following an aggressive battle with cancer.
Born September 6, 1952 in DuBois, she was the daughter of the late Jacob and Charlotte Fuller Manners.
She was a 1970 graduate of Punxsutawney High School,
Jessie obtained her cosmetology license from Pennsylvania School of Cosmetology in DuBois.
She married David Divins on April 1, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nev. He survives.
Early in her career she worked as a cosmologist and then as a flagger for S&S Communications prior to her illness.
She enjoyed traveling the United States with her husband, collecting blue glass, gems and decorative rocks, working in her flower garden and watching the Steelers.
In addition to her husband, Dave, survivors include her sons, Chad (Shannon) Laborde and Eric (Maria) Laborde; stepsons, Joshua Divins and Ricky Over; stepdaughters, Brandy Shreckengost, Trisha Zanaglio and Crystal Davis; grandchildren, Jacob and Brock Laborde and Darriene London; great-grandchild, Jaxtyn London; her mother-in-law, Chiyoko Card; and a cousin, MaryAnn Swarmer, whom she held dear to her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Alfred Manners; and her father-in-law, Charles Card.
The family will receive friends on Friday, July 1, 2022 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Furlong Funeral Home in Summerville.
A memorial service will follow the visitation hours at the funeral home at 2 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made to Clarion PAWS.
Friends and family may order flowers, leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, share a memory and obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.