Joanne L. Hollenbaugh, 80, of New Bethlehem, passed away on Thursday morning, March 31, 2022 at her residence.
Born May 16, 1941 in Oak Ridge, she was the daughter of the late Edward Charles and Bessie Amanda (Adams) McGuire.
She married Hilton Hollenbaugh on February 16, 1973. He preceded her in death on June 3, 2011.
Mrs. Hollenbaugh worked as a custodian for Redbank Valley High School.
Survivors include a daughter, Lavonda Susan Wheeler of New Springfield, Ohio; five grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Deborah Spangler of Strattanville, Marlene Cole and her husband, Nea, of Kane, and Linda Bailey of Grampian, Ohio.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Edward C. McGuire; and two sisters, Delores Hollenbaugh and Molly Kay Tanner.
The family will receive friends on Monday, April 4, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at the funeral home, with pastor Carol Brown officiating.
Interment will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.