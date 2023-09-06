DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High around 80F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.