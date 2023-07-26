SAN DIEGO — The concept of time was a consistent theme throughout the Pirates’ 3-2 victory against the Padres on Wednesday afternoon at Petco Park.
It was certainly time for Johan Oviedo to earn a win, with his last one before this coming on May 19. Despite pitching to a 3.23 ERA in five June starts and working seven innings twice in his past five outings, Oviedo had dropped eight consecutive decisions.
That changed with a stellar performance in the series finale, one that started when Oviedo was called for three pitch-timer — yes, three — violations in the first inning.
But it was no time to crumble for Oviedo, who recalibrated nicely and wound up retiring nine in a row at one point. Facing a tough lineup, this wound up being one of Oviedo’s best starts of the year — because he attacked.
It was also time for bench coach Don Kelly to earn his first managerial win, which he did by subbing for the suspended Derek Shelton. With Angel Perdomo suspended three games for hitting Manny Machado on Tuesday night, Shelton was forced to sit as well and served his game on Wednesday.
Kelly, the Mt. Lebanon and Point Park product, hired not long after Shelton in December 2019 and someone hugely responsible for the growth of the Pirates’ kids, pushed all the right buttons and did his part to ensure a win the club sorely needed.
Time has also framed the Pirates’ season — it’s time to get going (OK, it has been), and there’s a crucial time approaching next week with the MLB trade deadline. Meanwhile, the Pirates have sputtered this month, going 5-15 in July before Wednesday’s win.
In fact, this represented the Pirates’ first series victory since sweeping the Padres at home June 27-29. Pittsburgh has now won 16 of 26 games against San Diego since the start of the 2019 season.
The Pirates (46-56) snagged a 1-0 lead in the second inning thanks to another homer from Ji-Man Choi, who has been fantastic since returning from injury. This was his fourth in eight games, and it came on a sinker that Padres starter Seth Lugo left in the middle of the plate.
After the Padres tied the game at 1 in the third inning, Pittsburgh pulled ahead once more thanks to a second solo home run, this one coming off the bat of Bryan Reynolds.
On the first pitch of his at-bat, Reynolds cranked a heater up and away over the fence in left-center for his second long ball of the road trip.
It certainly didn’t look like this would be a strong start for Oviedo given what happened in the first inning, as he was called for three pitch-timer violations and uncorked a wild pitch. However, Pittsburgh’s infield helped Oviedo in a big way by turning a double play with third baseman Manny Machado at the plate.
The day after making a spectacular tag, the defense of Alika Williams was extremely noticeable, his quick hands aiding in the turning of a key double play in the sixth inning, as well.
Oviedo did run into a bit of trouble in the third, when he walked second baseman Ha-Seong Kim with one out and gave up a double to Machado. Reynolds, who seemed to have trouble picking up the ball in left, got a late break. The ball fell between him and Williams, allowing Machado to motor into second.
There was some uneasiness when Oviedo plunked shortstop Xander Bogaerts in the side/ribs after Machado doubled in the third, but everyone seemed to realize quickly that the pitch just got away from him. Williams made a terrific running play in left to help the Pirates escape further damage.
Oviedo worked six innings and allowed just one earned run for his 10th quality start of the season. He walked three, struck out five and threw 53 of his 90 pitches for strikes, using all four of his pitches and racking up 11 whiffs.
Carmen Mlodzinski and Colin Holderman breezed through the seventh and eighth before David Bednar found himself in the thick of some drama in the ninth. The Pirates closer loaded the bases and walked in a run before striking out Trent Grisham on a terrific curveball to end it.
Aside from the two early homers, Carlos Santana — the hero Monday with two homers and 10 total bases — smacked his third of the series. Santana launched a four-seam fastball 429 feet to right-center to give the Pirates what turned out to be a crucial insurance run.
UP NEXT
The Pirates are off Thursday before welcoming the Phillies for a weekend series. It’ll be Mitch Keller on Friday. Keller has a 5.51 ERA over his last 11 starts.