John D. Adams, 71, of Porter Township, passed away on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 surrounded by family.
Born January 9, 1951 in Seminole, he was the son of the late Herbert and Erma Adams.
Mr. Adams was an Army Veteran and retired from Consol Energy as a coal miner after 25 years.
He married Sandy Goheen, the love of his life, in 1970. She survives.
Other survivors include a son, John Adams Jr. of New Bethlehem; and a daughter, Angie Conklin and her husband, Brian, of Cortland, N.Y.
He was proud of his six grandchildren, Joshua Adams, Jade Adams, Jasmine Adams, Josey Adams, Mackenzie Conklin and Gracie Conklin.
John was known for his love of family, gardening, flowers and fishing on the Finger Lakes of New York.
Mr. Adams was a member of the New Bethlehem Lodge No. 522 F&AM.
He loved his home and looked forward to sitting on his front porch while enjoying the sunshine each year.
A private memorial service will be held on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.
In lieu of flowers, John would have wanted a nice gesture of kindness to be paid forward in his honor.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.