John “Jack” “Moe” Charles Milliren, 85, of New Bethlehem, passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021, while a resident at McKinley Health Center in Brookville.
Born April 24, 1936 in Reynoldsville, he was the son of the late Deane and Ruth (Kane) Milliren.
He graduated from Reynoldsville High School with the Class of 1954.
Mr. Milliren continued his education at Bob Jones University in Greenville, S.C. where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree.
He served in the United States Army between the Korean and Vietnam Wars.
He married Shirley June Nogroski on June 8, 1963 at the First Baptist Church in Reynoldsville. She survives.
Mr. Milliren worked as a police officer in Reynoldsville for a short period of time before going to work as a claim’s adjuster with Erie Insurance. He then became a claim supervisor in Silver Spring, Md. Eventually, he purchased his own insurance agency in New Bethlehem where he worked until retirement
John was very active with public services wherever he went: He was a past Mayor of Reynoldsville; he was involved with the New Bethlehem Borough Council and the Redbank Valley Park Board; he was a member of the Lions Club, American Legion, Elks in Reynoldsville and Moose Club in New Bethlehem; he belonged to the First Baptist Church in Reynoldsville and New Bethlehem.
He loved to help people, he was very social and outgoing. John was always down to travel, especially going on a good cruise. He also loved to visit the casinos in Salamanca, N.Y. He was also a diehard Pittsburgh Pirates fan.
In addition to his wife, survivors include a daughter, Lisa (Don) Matson of Brockway; and sister, Alice Kuhns of Hamburg, N.Y.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, James Milliren; and three sisters, Helen Dickey, Ann Engle and Patricia Martz.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 28, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Snyder – D’Argy Funeral Home in Reynoldsville.
A funeral service will take place on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at the funeral home, beginning at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Father Sam Bungo and the Rev. Jimmy Swogger co-officiating.
Full military honors will be rendered by the DuBois Area Honor Guard following the service.
Internment will take place at Lakelawn Memorial Park in Reynoldsville, Jefferson County.
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the charity of one's choice.
Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting snyderdargy.com.