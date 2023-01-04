John Joseph “Buckeye” Stepulla died on January 3, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born on February 4, 1933, in Seminole to the late John W. and Virginia (Chiavacci) Stepulla.
He was married to Mary Ann (Adams) Stepulla, who preceded him in death on December 13, 1985. He later married Rosalee (Michel) Stepulla of Butler in December 1991, who survives.
Buckeye worked as a welder at Pullman Standard in Butler for many years then later worked at Clarion University as a maintenance worker and driver for the President of the college.
Buckeye is survived by three children, Cindy (Mike) Carrier of Seminole, Jeff (Terri) Stepulla of Seminole and Wendy (Greg) Buzzard of New Bethlehem; grandchildren, Alicia Stepulla and friend Winston, Ashley (Desiree) Stepulla, Travis Stepulla and friend Alyssa, Nathan Carrier, David Carrier and fiancee Nicole, and Daniel (Brittany) Buzzard; one great-grandson, Landon Stepulla; and two step-granddaughters, Journee and Savannah. He is also survived by a niece, Lynette Thompson. He was also loved by many stepchildren, including Robert Michel, Renee Allen, Randy Michel and Rhonda Rodgers-Ace; and many step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and first wife, he was preceded in death by a sister, Delores Sarakon.
Buckeye was proud to be from Seminole and loved all of Cindy, Jeff and Wendy’s childhood friends, and a special friend, Sebby Spanedda.
Buckeye loved hunting, fishing, making wine, and loved making cookies for friends and family.
He played quarterback for the Redbank Valley football team and played second base for the Seminole baseball team.
Friends and family will be received on Thursday, January 5, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn. A prayer vigil service will be held prior to visitation at 1:30 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023, at St. Charles Catholic Church in New Bethlehem. Father Samuel Bungo, parish priest, will serve as celebrant.
Interment will follow in the St. Charles Catholic Cemetery in New Bethlehem.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.