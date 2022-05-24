John Leroy Minich, 76, died on Saturday morning, May 21, 2022, at the Holidaysburg Veteran’s Home in Holidaysburg.
Born July 8, 1945 in Brookville, he was the son of the late Donald W. and Mary C. (Himes) Minich.
He served his country with the U.S. Army from October 8, 1965 to October 6, 1967.
Mr. Minich worked at Rola Jensen in Punxsutawney.
Survivors include two brothers, Ted Minich and his wife, Ruth, of Hawthorn and Paul Minich of New Bethlehem.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Judith (Martin) Minich; a sister, Beulah Bell; and a brother, Donald W. Minich Jr.
A private graveside service will be held at the Paradise Cemetery in Mayport, at the convenience of the family.
Military honors will be accorded by the Walter W. Craig Post No. 354 of New Bethlehem American Legion.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
