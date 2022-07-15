John Robert “Bob” Moore, 88, of Clarion, passed away on Tuesday evening, July 5, 2022 at his home.
Born March 3, 1934 in Clifton, he was the son of the late Robert W. and Edith M. Mawhinney Moore.
He graduated from Cecil High School in 1952.
He attended Clarion University where he was a part of the Alpha Gamma Phi Fraternity, graduating in 1957.
Bob decided to continue his education at the University of Pittsburgh, graduating with his PhD.
He married the former Elaine D. Ernest on August 25, 1955. She survives.
Bob taught biology at Keystone and A-C Valley High Schools for five years.
He became a biology professor at Clarion University, retiring after 27 years.
Bob was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Clarion, and was also a member of the Concerned Sportsmen’s Association.
He loved to fish and hunt, especially down south, and enjoyed spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife, Elaine; his daughter, Lorna O’Connor of Franklin; three grandchildren, Robert McClimans of New York, Danielle Moore of Clarion and Zachary Moore of Lower Burrell; four great-grandchildren, Alessa and Addison Delp, and John and Joseph Moore; brothers, David Moore of Virginia and Jim Moore of Cecil; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Daniel Moore; and his brother, Richard Moore.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m.
Interment will take place in the Clarion Cemetery.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Clarion Forest VNA for the excellent care and compassion they gave Bob.
Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.