John S. Nolf, 91, of Kittanning, passed away Saturday, February 12, 2022 at ACMH Hospital.
Born September 5, 1930 in Oak Ridge, he was the son of Charles E. and Goldie Mae (Bish) Nolf.
He served in the United States Army during the Korean War.
Mr. Nolf resided in New Bethlehem for over 50 years before moving to Kittanning.
He was the owner of Nolf Construction, working over 40 years as a contractor and was a long time member of the Carpenters Union.
Mr. Nolf enjoyed hunting, fishing, and traveling, especially out west vacationing in Hawaii.
Survivors include his wife, Maragret L. (Kinzey) Nolf, whom he married on March 15, 1956; sons, Allen “Randy” Nolf and wife, Peggy of Mt. Vernon, Ky., David J. Nolf and wife, Rhonda, of Dayton and Phillip Nolf of Eddyville; grandchildren, Corey, Christopher, Joshua, Sarah, Haley, Colby and Molly; great-grandchildren, Colestin, Bella and Claire; and sister, Ruth Hopper of New Bethlehem.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter-in-law, Wanda Nolf; brothers, Earl Nolf, Claire Nolf, James Nolf, Hilton Nolf and Glen Nolf; sisters, Mary Andrews, Violet Stewart, Grace Shirey, Mae Bristol and Eleanor Rupp.
A memorial service will be held thru Zoom at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 6, 2022.
Visit the Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services website to send an online condolences to the family or to get the Zoom link for the memorial service, www.bauerfuneral.com.