John Victor Lerch, 71, of Rimersburg, passed away on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Born January 11, 1952 in Punxsutawney, he was the only son of Adrian Winfield and Effie Victoria (Reid) Lerch.
John was a 1970 graduate of Union High School.
He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force and was a member of the Rimersburg American Legion No. 454.
He was employed as the manager of NAPA Auto Parts in Rimersburg.
John was a Civil War buff and enjoyed traveling to Gettysburg where he was a member of the Friends of Gettysburg.
He loved history, reading, mowing his yard and traveling with his wife.
His memory will be cherished by his father, Adrian Lerch and Terri Ake of Lakeland, Fla.; his loving wife, Patsy L. (Miller) Lerch, whom he married in 1974; his sons, Samuel W. Lerch and wife, Caitlin, of Grove City and Jonathan V. Lerch of Albuquerque, N.M.; grandchildren, Owen B. Kravitz and John C. Lerch; and his sisters, Vicki Zboyouski and husband, Michael, of Erie, Debbie Sandavol and husband, Ernie, of Portland, Ore., and Mikie Zwiener and husband, Brad, of Port Matilda.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Effie Victoria Lerch.
The family will receive friends from 10 until the time of the memorial service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home in Rimersburg, with the Rev. Mark Deeter officiating.
Military Honors will be presented by the Rimersburg American Legion Post No. 454 and VFW Post No. 7132.
Memorial contributions may be made in John’s memory to Kessa’s Blessings, P.O. Box 15, Rimersburg, PA 16248.
For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence to the family, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.