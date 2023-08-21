Johnnie Allan Nulph, 77, of Rimersburg, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at his home.
Born March 1, 1946 in Climax, he was the son of the late John I. Nulph Jr. and Shirley Randolph Nulph.
Johnnie graduated from Redbank Valley High School in the Class of 1964. While attending high school, he spent many after school hours helping his dad at Don Philip’s garage in Smithland.
Following graduation, he worked briefly for Bracken Construction until he was hired by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation as a construction inspector.
Johnnie was well known for his knowledge in the asphalt field.
He also worked as an EMT for the Southern Clarion Ambulance Service.
Following his retirement from PennDOT on December 21, 2001, he still worked as an inspector for a summer and many other engineering firms throughout the following summers.
Johnnie married his loving and devoted wife, Cheryl Nulph, on June 25, 1966. They had two loving daughters, Shelly Nulph of Alabama and Melanie Brink of Rimersburg, and a son-in-law, Herbert Isbell.
He was blessed with a granddaughter, Jessica Brink and her significant other, Andrew Shirey, and two great-grandsons, Connor Shirey and Corbin Shirey, all of East Brady.
Johnnie was known as "PaPa" to his grandchildren, whom he dearly adored.
Other survivors include his brother, Randie Nulph of Climax; his sister, Tana Davison of Mayport; and three nephews, Brent Davison, Randie Nulph Jr. and Dax Nulph.
In his earlier years, Johnnie enjoyed fishing, camping and attending his children’s sporting events.
One of his favorite spots to visit in the early morning hours of the day was the Knight Spot, where he would have his morning coffee and chat with his friends. After the Knight Spot closed, Johnnie spent his mornings at the Korner Restaurant, enjoying his coffee and spending time with friends and other retired PennDOT workers.
He was a member of the National Rifle Association and the Rimersburg Rod & Gun Club.
In addition to his parents, Johnnie was preceded in death by his two children, Shawna Nulph and Matthew Nulph; a sister-in-law, Denise Nulph; and a brother-in-law, Richard Davison.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Clarion Forest VNA Hospice for all the support and care they gave Johnnie and their family, and to all the EMTs who transported Johnnie to the hospital. They couldn’t have done it without you.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at the Burns Funeral Home in Rimersburg.
Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. with the Rev. John Milliron, pastor of the Baker Street Church of God in Rimersburg, officiating.
Interment will take place at the Cedarview Memorial Park in Strattanville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Johnnie’s honor to the Clarion Forest VNA Hospice, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA 16214 or to the Baker Street Church of God, P.O. Box 399, Rimersburg, PA 16248.
Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.