JOHNSONBURG — The Johnsonburg Ramettes softball team took down the Brockway Lady Rovers, 11-0, in five innings on Monday.
Jenna Kasmierski was 2-for-3 with three RBIs on the day, while Natalie Dunworth was also 2-for-3 with an RBI. Kelsey Heindl had a double and two RBIs.
Julie Peterson picked up the win inside the circle for the Ramettes, throwing five innings and allowing just three hits, no runs and no walks, while striking out 11 Lady Rovers.
Amanda Decker, Savannah Ross and Lily Heilbrun had the three hits for Brockway on the afternoon. The Lady Rovers also committed eight errors. Out of the 11 runs given up by Rovers pitcher Gabby Hertel, none of them were earned as she struck out seven Ramettes.
Brockway (5-10) host DuBois Central Catholic today at 4:15 p.m. while Johnsonburg (8-5) hosts Kane at 4 p.m.
JOHNSONBURG 11,
BROCKWAY 0, 5 innings
Score by Innings
B’way 000 00 — 0
J’burg 220 7x — 11
Brockway—0
Danielle Wood cf 3000, Amanda Decker ss 2010, Taylor Rhed 1b 2000, Madalynne Heckman 3b 2000, Kalina Powell 2b 2000, Stephanie Stage rf 2000, Savannah Ross dp 2010, Lily Heilbrun c 2010, Zoe Moore lf 2000, Gabby Hertel p (flex) 0000. Totals: 19-0-3-0.
Johnsonburg—11
Natalie Dunworth cf 3121, Julia Jones 3b 4210, Jenna Kasmierski 1b 3123, Julie Peterson p 3010, Payton Delhunty ss 3100, Shelby Sorg rf 3100, Zoey Grunthaner c 3210, Kelsey Heindl dp 3112, Priscilla Ehrensberger lf 3111, Marlee Cherry cr 0100. Totals: 28-11-9-7.
Errors: B’way 8, J’burg 1. LOB: B’way 4, J’burg 6. 2B: Heindl. SB: Grunthaner 2.
Pitching
Brockway: Gabby Hertel-4 IP, 9 H, 11 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 SO.
Johnsonburg: Julie Peterson-5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 11 SO.
Winning pitcher: Peterson. Losing pitcher: Hertel.
In other softball action,
ST. MARYS 9,
CLEARFIELD 2
HYDE — The St. Marys softball team exploded for seven runs in the sixth inning to take down host Clearfield 9-2 Monday at the Bison Sports Complex.
Kendall Young fired a 2-hitter. She allowed two runs, while walking seven Lady Bison and striking out 13. She also hit a backbreaking grand slam in the sixth.
Rosa DePrater added two hits and scored two runs.
Olivia Eckles and Danielle Rolley both belted doubles. Rolley scored two runs and knocked in two.
St. Marys improved to 9-3 with the win.
The Lady Dutch host Williamsport today.
ST. MARYS 9,
CLEARFIELD 2
Score by Innings
St. Marys 000 027 0 — 9
Clearfield 000 020 0 — 2
St. Marys—9
Rosa Deprater 3220, Olivia Eckles 4112, Kendall Young 4114, Kara Hanslovan 4000, Gianna Surra 4110, Lauren Mosser 2100, Lindsey Reiter 4000, Gianna Gerg 3111, Danielle Rolley 3212. Totals: 31-9-7-9.
Clearfield—2
Ruby Singleton 3010, Emma Hipps 1100, Lauren Ressler 3110, Olivia Bender 2000, Alaina Fedder 2001, Alexis Benton 1000, Kylee Hertlein 2000, Alexis Bumbarger 3000, Alexis Cole 2000, Anna Twigg 1000. Totals: 20-2-2-1. 3
Errors—St. Marys 0, Clearfield 2. LOB—St. Marys 8, Clearfield 6. DP—St. Marys 0, Clearfield 1. 2B—Eckles, Rolley; Singleton. HR—Young (GS, 6th). SF—Fedder. HBP—Hertlein. SB—Rolley. Bender, Hipps. PO—Hertlein.
Pitching
St. Marys: Kendall Young—7 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 7 BB, 13 SO.
Clearfield: Olivia Bender—5 1/3 IP, 6 H, 9 R, 8 ER, 6 BB, 1 SO. Alaina Fedder—1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher—Young. Losing pitcher—Bender.