JOHNSONBURG — A familiar last name leads the Johnsonburg Ramettes volleyball team into this season, but it will be a new person at the helm.
Longtime coach Bill Shuey is gone and Bill’s son, Matt, now takes the head coach role after being an assistant previously.
This year’s team has 26 kids, with the majority of them being underclassmen looking to make a name for themselves.
“Practices have been going very well,” Shuey said.
Last year’s Ramettes team earned the No. 4 seed for the District 9 Class A playoffs. But due to COVID-19 issues at the school district, the team was forced to withdraw.
“The girls are looking forward to the season since last year got cut short,” Shuey said. “We have a pretty good team — younger — but they are prepared to take one of our eight seniors positions from last year.”
Shuey said the team will be led by senior setter Alexa Mahoney and senior middle hitter Tess Kojancic.
“Alexa and Tess are stepping into a leadership role and doing a great job,” Shuey said. “We have a couple very strong junior hitters that I think will make a big impact on our team and the district — Alainia Sherry, our outside hitter and Ella Lindberg, our right side hitter.”
Of the 26 players, seven are sophomores and 11 are freshmen, leading Shuey to believe there may be some growing pains. However, he feels the Ramettes will power through and get better as the year goes on.
“We have some real powerful hitters but we are a little young and I worry about our consistency,” Shuey said. “But we will get experience and that will fade away.”
Shuey’s staff includes Lori Mallard, Miki Quattrone, Drew Akers, Kirstie Bennet and junior varsity coach Sara Myers.
While Shuey said expectations each year are “always to win a district title and win every game we can,” the main goal of the team is to continually improve and get better all season.
“Just getting to play the game we love to play, last year the season wasn’t always a for sure thing so these girls are really enjoying the chance to play,” they are a close group of friends,” Shuey said.
Johnsonburg starts up its season today at the A-C Valley Tournament in Foxburg with seven other teams — including Brockway, Ridgway and Elk County Catholic.
ROSTER
Seniors: Tess Kojancic, Sarah Love, Alexa Mahoney. Juniors: Julie Jones, Abby King, Ella Lindberg, Alainia Sherry, Annasophia Stauffer. Sophomores: Cadence Brechtel, Maria Casilio, Gracie Elmquist, Maggie Hetrick, Laci Jovenetti, Kiera Marciniak, Shelby Sorg. Freshmen: Skylar Biel, Marlee Cherry, Stella Dankesreiter, Natalie Dunworth, Zoey Grunthaner, Katelyn Love, Kallie Milliard, Autumn Moore, Alayna Notarianni, Ally Notarianni, Hallie Williams.