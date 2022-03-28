Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for... Northeastern Blair County in central Pennsylvania... Centre County in central Pennsylvania... Southeastern Clearfield County in central Pennsylvania... Northwestern Dauphin County in south central Pennsylvania... Northern Huntingdon County in central Pennsylvania... Juniata County in central Pennsylvania... Mifflin County in central Pennsylvania... Perry County in south central Pennsylvania... Southwestern Snyder County in central Pennsylvania... * Until 100 PM EDT. * At 1149 AM EDT, a few dangerous snow squall bands will impact the region through 1 pm with the most intense band located along a line extending from Woodland to near Julian to Potters Mills to Richfield, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Extremely poor visibility in snow and blowing snow. Wind gusts greater than 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. For those driving on Interstate 80, this includes areas between the Woodland and Lamar exits, specifically from mile markers 124 to 170. This includes Interstate 99 from mile markers 42 to 85. Locations impacted include... State College, Lewistown, Huntingdon, Clearfield, Bellefonte, Tyrone, Philipsburg, Newport, Mifflintown, Park Forest Village, Woodward and Boalsburg. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... There is no safe place on a highway when a snow squall hits. Visibility and traction are immediately lost in whiteout conditions, making it difficult or impossible to slow down and avoid stopped vehicles. Delay travel or safely exit the highway before the snow squall arrives. Wet roadways will quickly freeze. Black ice will cause roads, bridges and overpasses to become slick and dangerous. &&