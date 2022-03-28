Joseph R. “Joe” Gourley, 79, of Sligo, passed away early Saturday morning, March 26, 2022 at his home, following a courageous battle with brain cancer.
Born April 6, 1942 in Sligo, he was the son of the late Paul and Lulu Belle Elder Gourley.
He married his high-school sweetheart, Evie Barlett, on June 16, 1962. She survives.
Mr. Gourley served in the United States Army Reserves from 1968-1971.
He worked at the Owens Illinois Glass in Clarion for many years, retiring as a mechanic in 2004.
He was a devoted husband, son, brother, son-in-law, uncle and great uncle to many.
Mr. Gourley was a deacon and devout member of the Cornerstone Church of Clarion.
He loved to hunt on the family farm, collect model tractors, attend church and men’s Bible study.
Mr. Gourley also enjoyed flea markets and auctions, and loved his coffee from Country Fair.
Survivors include his loving wife, Evie of 59 years; his mother-in-Law, Mary Barlett of Sligo; two sisters, Garnett Thomas of Lakeland, Fla. and Monta Rader of Clarion; two sisters-in-Law, Penny Gourley of Sligo and Joyce Sayers of Knox; numerous nieces and nephews; numerous great-nieces and nephews; and his loving dog, Coco.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Larry Gourley.
Family and friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, March 28, at the Cornerstone Church of Clarion in Shippenville.
Additional viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in the church, where funeral services will follow at 11 a.m., with the Rev. John Green and the Rev. Randy Spencer officiating.
Interment will take place in the Leatherwood Cemetery in New Bethlehem.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to everyone including the nurses at the VNA who graciously supported them the last four months.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mr. Gourley's name to the Cornerstone Church of Clarion, 3655 East End Road, Shippenville, PA 16254, the Church at the Haskell House in care of John Green, 349 Greenville Ave., Clarion, PA 16214 or to the Clarion Forest VNA Hospice, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA 16214.
Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.