Joyce Marie Cobbett, 69, of New Bethlehem, passed away Wednesday morning, March 9, 2022, at Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital.
Born May 31, 1952, in Punxsutawney, she was a daughter of the late Darhl and Lillian Silvis Kunselman.
She married Theodore Cobbett Sr. on September 15, 1973. He preceded her in death on October 20, 2009.
Mrs. Cobbett attended the Cornerstone Church of God in Fairmount City where she sang in the choir, and previously attended the First Church of God in New Bethlehem.
She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, crocheting and family gatherings.
Survivors include her children, Karla Cobbett of Oak Ridge and Theodore Cobbett Jr. and his wife, Mellissa, of Sligo; two grandchildren, Chase Cobbett and Camrya Cobbett; her siblings, Blaine Kunselman of Sykesville, Donald “Buckwheat” Kunselman and his wife, Barb, of Shippenville, Shirley Cobbett and her husband, Raymond, of New Bethlehem, and Doris Goodman and her husband, John, of Rimersburg.
The family will receive friends from 9 to 11 a.m. on Friday, March 11, 2022, at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service chapel in New Bethlehem.
Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m., Friday in the funeral home chapel, with the Rev. Jimmy Swogger officiating.
Interment will take place in the Kellersburg Methodist Cemetery in Madison Township, Armstrong County.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.