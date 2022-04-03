BRADENTON, Fla. — JT Brubaker actually made his MLB debut in St. Louis, tossing two scoreless innings on July 26, 2020 with four strikeouts in Derek Shelton’s first win as a major league manager.
Suffice to say, Brubaker’s next outing at Busch Stadium will be a little different.
Shelton announced on the AT&T SportsNet broadcast Sunday that Brubaker will start for the Pirates opening day against the Cardinals. It’s the first such assignment of Brubaker’s career and one that clearly meant a great deal to the 28-year-old right-hander.
“It’s definitely awesome,” Brubaker said. “When [Shelton] told me, it was kind of a perfect scenario, going back to the same place that I made my debut. It’s pretty cool.”
Brubaker led the Pirates pitching staff in innings (124 1/3) and strikeouts (129) in 2021, going 5-13 with a 5.36 ERA in 24 starts.
While the Springfield, Ohio, native was excellent early on, pitching to a 3.27 ERA with 44 strikeouts and just 12 walks over his first eight starts (44 innings), the home runs eventually caught up with him.
Brubaker gave up 28, which was tied for the third-most in the National League.
Talking earlier this spring, Brubaker said the biggest thing he learned in 2021 was about adjustments. How necessary they are from start-to-start, sure, but also the need to make them between at-bats and even pitches.
“The homers that were hit off me, you definitely don’t want those numbers,” Brubaker said. “I want to not get too far ahead in at-bats and be able to make those adjustments I know I need to make sooner.”
Despite saying the Pirates would not announce an opening day starter, Shelton on Sunday pivoted, called Brubaker into his office and messed with him a little bit. The gag was asking Brubaker if he was ready to throw on Thursday, hoping the pitcher wouldn’t make the connection.
Which, to be fair, mostly worked.
“I was like, ‘Yeah, give me the ball, let’s go.’ “ Brubaker said. “It was kind of a speechless moment, really. I didn’t know how to react. I wanted to jump through the ceiling, but at the same time, it’s like, ‘Alright, make sure you know what you’re doing. Don’t get too far ahead of yourself.’
“I was kind of speechless and in awe in that moment.”
That moment, of course, is the final opening day for the longtime Cardinals triumvirate of Adam Wainwright, Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols, who’s back in St. Louis for one final run.
It should be an electric atmosphere, full of red, and Brubaker knows it.
“I think I was still in high school when all three of those guys were playing together — not to date them,” Brubaker said. “I grew up watching those guys play together. It was fun to watch. To actually start against the Cardinals with them in the lineup, it’s an awesome moment. I’m honored to be in the presence of those three.”
This marks the seventh opening day starter in as many years for the Pirates after Chad Kuhl did it in 2021 and Joe Musgrove got the ball in 2020. It was Jameson Taillon in 2019, Ivan Nova in 2018, then Gerrit Cole (2017) and Francisco Liriano for a third consecutive year in 2016.
As soon as Brubaker got the news, he said he called his wife and parents. He should have enough tickets to leave to get everyone into Busch Stadium, but those making the trip are probably now rushing to change plans, Brubaker added.
Whatever. It’s a problem he will clearly welcome.
“Definitely an awesome honor,” Brubaker said. “Hard work pays off when a moment like this comes. ... It’ll be awesome to sleep on this one tonight.”