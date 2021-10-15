Julia F. Shick, 90, of New Bethlehem, passed away Tuesday morning, October 12, 2021, at Jefferson Court Personal Care Home in Brookville following a short illness.
Born June 1, 1931, in Thayerton, Armstrong County, she was a daughter of the late Guido and Pearl Fantuzzo Mangiantini.
She married Homer E. Shick Jr. on April 25, 1953, in the St. Charles R.C. Church in New Bethlehem. He preceded her in death on January 1, 2008.
Mrs. Shick retired from Owens-Illinois in Clarion after 32 years of service.
She was a member of the St. Charles R.C. Church.
Survivors include four children, Vicki (Randy) Barlett of Brookville, Michael (Chris) Shick of League City, Texas, Sonia (Tom) Pavlekovsky of New Stanton and Kim (Chuck) Tordella of Sagertown; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a sister, Madeline Copenhaver of Clarion; and a brother, Guido (Dacel) Mangiantini of Ohio.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 16, at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service chapel in New Bethlehem.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, October 18, 2021, at the St. Charles Catholic Church in New Bethlehem, with the Rev. Father Samuel Bungo, parish priest, serving as celebrant.
The family requests that the public please observe COVID-19 protocol when attending the calling hours and Mass.
Interment will be in St. Charles Catholic Cemetery in New Bethlehem.
