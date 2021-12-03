Julian A. Males, 97, of New Bethlehem, joined his Lord and Savior, and his wife, Thursday morning, December 2, 2021 at Edgewood Heights in New Bethlehem.
Born October 18, 1924, in Porter Township, Clarion County, he was a son of the late James R. and Ruth A. Henry Males.
He was a World War II veteran serving with the U.S. Army Air Corps in Okinawa and the Philippines.
Julian married the former Lelia Minich on April 25, 1946.
Together they built the family home — a Sears mail order home, including flower boxes, for $2,300 in Porter Township.
They enjoyed nearly 73 years of marriage before her passing on February 21, 2018.
He retired from C&K Coal Company as a welder, was previously a truck driver for Eisenman Brothers Coal and a mechanic at Willison’s Garage. He was also the owner of Males Auto Body.
Julian was a member of the Oakland Church of God in Distant and was a man of deep faith, praying for his family daily.
He was also a member of the Walter W. Craig American Legion Post No. 354 and Masonic Lodge No. 522 F&AM, both of New Bethlehem, and was a Coudersport Consistory 32nd Degree Mason.
Julian was an avid reader of westerns and enjoyed hunting, woodworking and restoring his ‘34 Dodge pickup.
Survivors include two daughters, Elaine Sherry and her husband, Clifton, of New Bethlehem and Lori Wassum Neiswonger of Sligo; two sons, Randy Males and his wife, Deby, of New Bethlehem and Jody Males and his wife, Michele, of Kittanning; eight grandchildren, Scott Sherry (Nicole), Sally Ryan (Scott), Mandy Males (Mike), Buck Males, Lucas Males, Caleb Wassum (Jessyka), Mackayla Males and Kendall Males; eleven great-grandchildren, Kate Alsaihati (Sam), Micah Sherry (Brit), Eric Sherry (Onyaka), Cierah Manross, Nico Kozma, Mathew Kozma, Aydan Wassum, Rebecca Sherry, Madeline Sherry and Dalton and Cole Bish; and two great-great-grandchildren, Judah and Matilda Alsaihati.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by three brothers, James, Calvin and Alvin; three sisters, Betty Magness, Phyllis Jewart and Barbara Wolfe; and two sons-in-law, David Wassum and Jerry Neiswonger.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at the Oakland Church of God in Distant.
Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. in the church, with the Rev. Jimmy Swogger, pastor of the church, officiating.
Military honors will be accorded at the church immediately following the funeral services.
Interment will take place in the Leatherwood Cemetery in Porter Township.
Memorial contributions may be given in the name of Julian A. Males to Oakland Church of God, P.O. Box 40, Distant, PA 16225.
The family would like to thank Edgewood Heights for their hospitality, caring and love for Julian.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service of New Bethlehem.
Online condolence may be sent to Julian’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.