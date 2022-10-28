Fast approaching three full decades in scouting or baseball operations, Junior Vizcaino knows that scouring Latin America or the Pacific Rim for baseball players is only part of the equation. The other half involves proper development, molding raw talent into major league-caliber players.
It’s not easy.
The process involves constant communication, smarts, intuition, trust and skill, among other things. Vizcaino also knows how the job should not be done, which is seemingly how things were structured within the Pirates around the time the organization hired him as director of international scouting on Dec. 1, 2017.
“Since we’ve been here, I can honestly say that we’ve pretty much changed the way things were being run,” Vizcaino said. “It was more separation when I first got here. The international department was kind of doing its own thing, player development its own thing, domestic its own thing. What we do now, we work together.”
That process, Vizcaino continued, might involve those in the United States taking a look at a foreign player, then everyone hashing it out and eventually reaching a conclusion. It’s also why Vizcaino hates for his area supervisors to see the same games and kids over and over.
Vizcaino would prefer going at a problem with fresh eyes while also gathering as many opinions as possible before making a decision.
“We argue with each other,” Vizcaino said. “We disagree. Then we make a decision, and we all back each other up after the decision has been made. As long as the decision is best for the organization, that’s what we’re here for. That’s what we do.”
While the arguments will always persist, it’s also an exciting time for Vizcaino and his staff. The roots of what they’ve done are strengthening, while we’re seeing flowers bloom at the major league level.
First through the door among players Vizcaino has scouted, signed and helped develop is pitcher Luis Ortiz, who electrified in his four starts while dialing up a bunch of 100-mph heat. The 23-year-old righty who skipped High-A whiffed 17 over his first three starts.
Vizcaino is a big Ortiz fan and has known the young pitcher since the Pirates signed him out of the Dominican Republic (San Pedro de Macoris) in October 2018. For the Pirates’ international scouting staff, as well as those in player development, it’s important because of how quickly and effectively Ortiz moved through the minor league system.
It also showed what Vizcaino cherishes about his department — the communication and collaboration.
“Once player development makes the decision to move someone up or down, it’s good to have everyone involved because the player may reach out to someone,” Vizcaino said. “He might reach out to his scout and ask, ‘Why is this happening?’ As long as we’re on the same page, I think things will go smoothly.”
It’s obviously not just Ortiz. He just happened to be fresh on Vizcaino’s mind because Ortiz called him last week in the Dominican, and the two met for an offseason workout. Most notable for Pirates fans are guys like Oneil Cruz, Rodolfo Castro and Ji Hwan Bae, international players expected to occupy sizable roles at PNC Park next season. Roansy Contreras, too.
Cruz and Contreras were acquired in trades. Castro has been a wire-to-wire Pirate (signed before Vizcaino arrived), while the organization signed Bae after his contract with the Braves was voided due to what was described as fraudulent negotiations.
And those guys are hardly it, Vizcaino promised.
The Pirates made a big-time splash 18 months ago by signing outfielder Shalin Polanco for $2.35 million, adding the eighth-best international free agent available according to Baseball America. They continued it this past January by signing two of the top 12 in Tony Blanco Jr. and shortstop Yordany De Los Santos.
It’s also Endy Rodriguez, Liover Peguero or Malcom Nunez, while there’s plenty to like about guys like Tahnaj Thomas and Dariel Lopez. MLB.com recently reported that the Pirates are the favorites to sign another highly ranked Dominican outfielder in Raymond Mola.
“We’re not scared, man,” Vizcaino said. “Just wait until you see what’s coming. I don’t like to talk negatively about guys that we already have up there, but there are guys just as good or better coming. That’s the way it should be.”
Vizcaino joked that he has a running joke with Luis Silverio, the Pirates’ 66-year-old senior advisor to Latin American operations. Every time Cruz, Castro, Contreras, Bae or Ortiz did something special this season, they talked about the bar being raised. Ditto for other signings and breakthrough performances.
As it should be given the Pirates’ situation, the bar has been raised. A lot.
“That’s the challenge that we have,” Vizcaino said. “We have to get the next wave, then the next wave after that or else it doesn’t work. We have to give [general manager] Ben [Cherington] and [assistant GM] Steve [Sanders] ammunition so that when they want to make a trade, other teams like what we have and can say, ‘Give us that for this.’ And it’s legitimate talent.
“We’re always challenging ourselves. Not only with the talent that we get, but the money we’re able to get ‘em for because we’re always trying to do what’s best for the organization and extend our money so we can go get somebody else.”