A conversation with an elderly parent can remind you of the movie, “A Christmas Story.” In real life, there is no cussing. And this year, there probably won’t be any snow.
Now, I sometimes wonder just how massively Christmases Past have warped us all, even a little. Fortunately, the passing of the years removes some of the time stamps, and everything dissolves into a huge mass of gifts heaped under a nebulous twinkling tree.
There was a Christmas when I got a pink monkey stuffed toy, subsequently stuffed inside a gilded birdcage. Personally, I had no use for a birdcage, so it must have been a questionable gift for our parakeet, Willy — who laid eggs and was apparently a girl. This was as close to pink bunny pajamas as I ever got, for which I am thankful.
The same year, my brother received a battery-power robotic green monster named Garloo. I’ve consulted a friend who seems to be an expert on Japanese monster movies and he’s never heard the name. So, now I’m left with this mental image of the Marx toymaker’s shop, populated by a frazzled project team.
“Okay, so we got the thing to run and the color is just about right. Now we need a name.”
One unfortunate after-lunch belch later, the monster had a name and went out the door.
The Native labors many hours each week unearthing the details about such things. Garloo made his first appearance in 1960 with a price tag of $17.95.
Holy cow, Mom really did like my brother better. That’s close to $170 in today’s money, unless you actually try to buy one on eBay. Then it will set you back $1,495.
On the other hand, you can still pick up a vintage Red Ryder BB gun for $51 on another auction site.
This may have been the year when my dad, the eternal jokester, had me believing that I was only getting a puny, eight-inch, and nothin’-special ugly doll. The family was out shopping one Saturday a week or so before Christmas, and Dad made sure that I saw him walking down a store aisle with a handful of disappointment.
I should have been tipped off by his special sly and sneaky look that something was up.
Christmas morning rolled around, the monkey was grimacing from its cage, the sad doll was in my hand and I was, as they say, bummed out. Dad asked me to get him something from the kitchen and I got to my feet dutifully.
And there it was, a life-size doll with curly blonde hair stuffed into the space between the refrigerator and a room partition.
That day, I think I set up my parents for some degree of hearing loss later in their lives. As a parent and grandparent, I would agree that partial deafness is totally worth moments like that.
Of course, this was all backlit by a tree ablaze with those old-fashioned incandescent Christmas lights, the kind that total holiday freaks lust after in antiques shops and on eBay today.
“Ablaze” is an unfortunate word choice because they were hot to the touch and caused more than one house fire, according to the news. This was back in the day when most Christmas trees were chopped down on a relative’s farm or bought from a miserable half-frozen guy standing in a parking lot. You had to water those things, or else.
In 1960, everything was Space Age This or That. A safer alternative to a live tree was a flashy aluminum contraption lit by a revolving disc of colored lights standing on the floor beside it. It was so “Jetsons” that it hurt.
In recent years, people have been known to marvel at the light displays at Mom’s house. Those, whether Halloween or Christmas, are the handiwork of my brother. He picked up the habit from Dad.
This is where life and art intersect. “A Christmas Story” is exactly like my dad putting up those old-fashion outdoor lights. I was too young to be allowed anywhere near enough to hear what he was muttering, but I do remember that burned-out bulbs were a chronic annoyance.
There was much rejoicing when the first small-bulb twinkle lights came on the market. While the aforementioned total holiday freaks spend top dollar on vintage Christmas lights, I think that they must be slightly mad.
But I confess to coveting some of the old-time bubble lights that you would find on other people’s trees and in their windows. They seemed kind of antique even to five-year-old me at the time but fascinating all the same.
Those would be worth bidding for on eBay. I think I’ll pass on Garloo.
Wherever you are and however you celebrate it, have the merriest of Christmases this year, just like the ones we used to know.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]