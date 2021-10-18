Sometimes, in fact often, it seems as though we are living in episode after episode of “The Twilight Zone.” For those too young to remember, this was a weekly television show that featured bizarre, unbelievable things. Sadly, our country seems to be in the same situation. Let’s look at a few of the more glaring ones.
COVID is, of course still making the headlines in a number of ways. A lot of it revolves around the vaccine mandates imposed by a wide variety of entities. Personally, having had COVID, I think that vaccination is a good idea. Some folks, however, are vehemently opposed to getting it, and should not be forced to get it. Some folks are even wiling to lose their jobs rather than get the jab. This is especially frightening in the case of health care workers. If there is a health crisis, and already a shortage of health care workers, why would anyone fire them, as long as they are performing their duties? It’s not just health care. Vaccine mandates are causing problems throughout the economy. Even police officers are about to be let go. Is it about control, or is it a plan to undermine the economy and the society? Not so long ago, I would have viewed that as a crackpot conspiracy theory. I’m not so sure now.
As if our education system wasn’t messed up enough, COVID is making things worse. Across the country, people are showing up at school board meetings and angrily complaining about vaccine and mask mandates. In typical Democrat fashion, Merrick Garland’s Department of Justice is trying to label these people as some sort of domestic terrorists. One of the hotspots for the protests is California. That’s rather ironic, as they are getting what they voted for. They blew their opportunity to fix it.
Here’s a real irony. As countless people enter the country illegally, there are no vaccine or mask mandates for them. There is no doubt that COVID is real, but the hypocrisy our government has shown in dealing with it is absurd.
At least three times a week, I see something online asking me to request a mail-in ballot for the upcoming election. When those were purely absentee ballots, that was okay. Now, they are being heavily promoted. We have seen what it’s like to get a mail order President. Do we really want to repeat the same with other offices? If the mail-in trend continues, our electoral system will be finished.
One of the most disgusting news stories involves a girl being raped in her school bathroom by a boy who “identifies” as a girl. Although nothing was done to the boy-girl, the victim’s dad wound up arrested. The assailant was quietly transferred to another school, where he attacked another girl. This sort of thing was bound to happen, and probably will happen more often in the future.
We have all heard about the transportation crisis that exists today. Our Secretary of Transportation is on paid leave. In the meantime, some trucks are not allowed into California to pick up materials at ports, and ships are lying at anchor, waiting to unload. The Secretary should be on the job.
Also in California, stores are closing in San Francisco. The reason is that shoplifting laws are so lax, that people more or less just take what they want. How is a retailer supposed to survive under such insane circumstances? Of course, they can’t, so they simply close.
And, of course, Trump is getting the blame for all of the country’s woes, even though they didn’t come about until after he left office. Now, the Dems argue that he planted the seeds of the problems, but offer no explanation as to how.
There was a time when, as a columnist, I sometimes hungered for material about which to write. Now, there is almost too much. Whoulda’ thunk it?