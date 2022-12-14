Calijah Kancey’s efforts have put him alongside the greatest of Pitt football players.
On Wednesday morning, Kancey was named first team All-America by Sporting News. That made for the fifth of all five NCAA-recognized All-America lists, cementing him as Pitt’s 15th unanimous All-American.
Kancey is the first Panther to be a unanimous All-American since Aaron Donald earned the honor in 2013. Kancey finished the season with 7.5 sacks as a defensive tackle, the most on a Pitt football team that led the NCAA with 44 sacks for the second time in three years. Kancey played on both of those teams.
“This is just an incredible honor,” Kancey said in a statement released Wednesday. “I want to thank all of the All-America voters who considered me worthy of this recognition. I am so grateful for my Pitt coaches and teammates as well as our support staff. They help make me better every single day, on and off the field. This is just as much their honor as it is mine. I’m so blessed to be able to call myself a Pitt Panther.”
Kancey also represents the first unanimous All-American Pitt player to play under Pat Narduzzi. Earlier this week, Kancey learned he was Narduzzi’s fifth consensus All-American alongside running back Quadree Henderson, defensive ends Rashad Weaver and Patrick Jones, and wide receiver Jordan Addison.
“I’ve run out of superlatives to describe how I feel about Calijah,” Narduzzi said in the statement. “He is the best defensive tackle I’ve ever coached, period. He’s a first team All-American as a player and, more importantly, as a person. These national honors didn’t happen by accident. He absolutely earned them all and we are so proud of him.”
The other Pitt unanimous All-Americans over the years have been: Donald, Larry Fitzgerald (2003), Bill Fralic (1983-1984), Mark May (1980), Hugh Green (1979-1980), Tony Dorsett (1976), Mike Ditka (1960), Joe Walton (1956), Marshall Goldberg (1938), Warren Heller (1932), Joe Donchess (1929), and Gibby Welch (1927).