KANE — Breaking a 5-5 tie in the top of the sixth inning, Kane scored two runs and held on to beat the Brookville Minor League baseball all-stars Thursday in a District 10 elimination game.
Brookville, the home team via the pre-game coin flip, scored five runs in the bottom of the second to grab a 5-1 lead. But Kane climbed back into the game and tied it at 5-5 in the top of the fourth with two runs.
It was 5-5 in the sixth before Kane scored twice. Brookville rallied in its final at-bat after two outs when Bentley Meyers doubled and scored on Max Barkley’s single. Keelan McLaughlin walked before Kane got the final out on a Drew Miller groundout.
Barkley had singled twice for half of Brookville’s four hits. Meyers scored twice to go along with his double.
Harris Whitling and Chris Bazylak pitched for Brookville, which finished 0-2.
Kane advances to Saturday’s elimination round at home again vs. Fox Township.