Kara Ann Zimmerman, 40, of Brookville, passed away on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Penn Highlands DuBois.
Born February 9, 1981 in Kellersburg, Armstrong County, she was the daughter of Alfred Raymond Bish and Judith (Barrett) Bish. Her mother and stepfather, Judith and Mark Holben, survive and reside in Widnoon. Her father and stepmother, Ray and Letti Bish, survive and reside in Kellersburg.
She married her best friend, Jeffrey Michael Zimmerman, on August 10, 2002. He survives and resides in Brookville.
Mrs. Zimmerman was a graduate of Redbank Valley High School. She also attended Penn State University and earned a degree as a Physical Therapist Assistant.
She worked at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor.
Kara had a smile that exemplified the beautiful soul that she was. She was kind and caring to all that had the opportunity to know her.
She was very actively involved in Knox Township Volunteer Fire Department, where she served as the QRS Lieutenant and was an EMT as well.
Kara enjoyed camping with her family, going hunting, and liked archery and shooting her purple pistol.
She had a very artistic flair and liked to paint on canvas and slate.
In addition to her parents and husband, she is survived by two sons, Garrett and Grant Zimmerman; and Corryn Adams, whom she loved like a daughter, all from Brookville; two brothers, Corey Bish and wife, Autumn, of Kellersburg and Tyler Bish of Iowa.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Robert and Bertha Barrett.
There will be no viewing.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Shumaker Funeral Home in Brookville.
A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Knox Township Volunteer Fire Company.
Memorial donations may be made in Kara’s memory to Knox Township Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 5005, Knoxdale, PA 15847.
