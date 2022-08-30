Karen Lee Emings, 80, of North Apollo, passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022 at Quality Life Services in Washington Township.
Born Friday, November 28, 1941 in New Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Williard Demerle and Clara Geraldine Anthony Hayes.
Before her retirement, she was self-employed with her husband in their welding company, where she served as the office administrator.
Karen enjoyed camping, crafting and sewing.
She loved to socialize and cherished time spent with her grandchildren.
Survivors include two children, Tammy Lynn Catlos and her husband, Mike, of Vandergrift and Scott Emings and his wife, Michele, of New Bethlehem; three grandchildren, Lauren Leskowak and her husband, Dave, of Leechburg, Brooke Reddinger and her husband, Andrew, of Distant and Mikaela Ferringer and her husband, Nicholas, of Fairmount City; six great-grandchildren, Hayes, Aunika, Vivian, Hudson and Xander; and a brother, Dr. Robert Hayes and his wife, Mary, of Virginia.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Darl Leroy Emings in May 2014.
At her request, all arrangements are private.
Interment will be held at New Bethlehem Cemetery in Clarion County.
Funeral arrangements are at the direction of the Kelly L. Corridoni Funeral Home in North Apollo.
