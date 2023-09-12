Karla S. Hilliard, 63, of Fairmount City passed away on Sunday evening, September 10, 2023 at her home, surrounded by her family.
Born September 26, 1959 in Clarion, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Virginia (Ennis) Shreckengost.
She married Roger Hilliard on June 19, 1982. He survives.
Karla worked as a custodian for the Redbank Valley High School District for 20 years.
In addition to her husband, Roger Hilliard, she is survived by two daughters, Stephanie Hilliard (Richard Campbell Jr.) of Fairmount City and Jessica Hilliard (Wayne Wasser) of Knox; five grandchildren, Makenzie Craig, Kayden Craig, Colton Wasser, Kylie Wasser and Payton Wasser; three siblings, David Shreckengost of Lancaster, Bobby Shreckengost of Ringgold and Becky Shreckengost of New Bethlehem; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 14, 2023 at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn, with Pastor Rob Cummins Jr. officiating.
Interment will take place in the Mt. Zion Cemetery, Redbank Township, Armstrong County.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.