Katherine “Kit” (Bernstein) Heginbotham was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend. She left this world unexpectedly on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at the age of 42 at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital.
Born October 18, 1978, she was the daughter of Jeffrey and Christine (Miller) Bernstein.
After graduating high school, she was looking forward to being independent and out on her own.
She began working as a medical biller at Butler Pediatrics following high school and bought her first house shortly after. She worked at Butler Pediatrics for 10 years.
In the midst of moving out on her own and working, she married her high school sweetheart, Steve Heginbotham, on October 16, 2004.
When two of the best days of her life occurred, Owen and Audrey’s birthdays, she decided to become a stay-at-home mom. Being a mom was the job she absolutely loved and took most seriously.
Once her kids were school age, she returned to work and was hired in registration in the emergency room at Clarion Hospital before securing her current job in financial counseling.
However, no work outside of her home was anywhere near her most important and most loved job as a mom. Kit’s world revolved around being home in time to get the kids off the bus, making a delicious dinner for her family, as she was a great cook, and making sure everyone got to their sports practices on time. She absolutely loved watching Owen play football and Audrey play softball. She was their biggest fan.
In addition to spending time with her kids, she enjoyed attending craft shows and loved going out with her work friends.
She also loved family gatherings for holidays and picking out the largest Christmas tree that could fit in her house. Her family always looked forward to her gingerbread men and sugar cookies.
To say she will be missed by her family, friends and co-workers is an understatement.
Survivors include her husband, Steven R. Heginbotham; son, Owen; daughter, Audrey; her mom, Christine Bernstein; her sister, Megan (Dan) Slaugenhoup; two nieces, Kate and Emma; and her in-laws, Steve and Mary Ann Heginbotham.
She was preceded in death by her father.
A memorial service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 17, 2021, at the First Presbyterian Church in East Brady, with the Rev. Raymond Eichler officiating.
Private burial will follow.
Arrangements are at the direction of Buechele Funeral Home in East Brady.
The family asks that memorial donations be made to help with Owen and Audrey’s future education in ℅ Farmers National Bank, 433 Kelly’s Way, East Brady, PA 16028.
To view or express condolences, visit www.BuecheleFuneralHome.com.