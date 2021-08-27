Kathryn Ann Glenn, 81, of Clarion, died Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca following a period of declining health.
Born March 4, 1940 in Rimersburg, she was the daughter of Kenneth B. and Maude Margaret (Stevens) Hosey.
She was a 1958 graduate of Union Joint High School in Rimersburg and attended IBM Business School in Columbus, Ohio.
She married William J. Glenn on September 10, 1960. He preceded her in death.
Mrs. Glenn worked for the former Owens-Brockway Glass Plant in Clarion.
She served on the election board as Judge of Elections for Toby Township for several years.
Mrs. Glenn was a member of the Rimersburg United Methodist Church and a past member of the Ruby Red Chapter of the Red Hat Society. She was also a member of the Great Lakes Chapter of the American Rhododendron Society.
She loved spending time with her friends and family. Mrs. Glenn was an early riser and loved digging in the dirt and gardening. She was an avid reader, and also enjoyed watching her favorite UCONN Women’s Basketball team.
Survivors include a daughter, Stacy Haver and her husband, Jim, of Golden, Colo.; a son, Garret Glenn and his wife, Melissa, of Clarion; her grandchildren, Jimmy and Jasmine Haver and Nicki and Natalie Glenn; two sisters-in-law, Salley Hosey of Greenville and Katie McCanna of Plover, Wis.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by six sisters, Betty Lerchen, Lois Crick, Thelma Bray, Peggy Lou Warner, Marma Jean “Toni” Joseph and Clarissa Sue Myers; and three brothers, John, Billey and Cecil Hosey.
In accordance with her wishes, there will be no visitation and funeral services will be private.
The family suggests memorials be made to the Rimersburg United Methodist Church or the Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service, both of Rimersburg.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Varner Funeral Home of Rimersburg.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.varnerfuneralhome.com.