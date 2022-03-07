Kathryn Lucille Shreckengost went home in the arms of her Lord and Savior surrounded by her loved ones on Sunday morning, March 6, 2022.
Born December 13, 1940 in Brookville, she was the daughter of William J. and Emma Lucille (Allshouse) DuQuin.
Kathryn was a homemaker and worked in the Redbank Valley schools as a custodian.
She loved to go camping and spent many years taking her grandchildren on camping trips.
Kathryn loved the Lord Jesus Christ and enjoyed studying the Bible. She was a devoted Christian and passed that onto all her family. She lived a Godly life and was an example to all that she met.
She was a member of Distant Baptist Church. In the past, she was a Sunday school teacher, a member of the missionary society and involved in the card ministry until her passing.
Kathryn married Jack C. Shreckengost on December 23, 1957. He preceded her in death on February 2, 2022.
Survivors include two sons, Raymond Clair Shreckengost and his wife, Sharon, of Summerville and Michael Scott Shreckengost and his wife, Kristin, of New Bethlehem; 12 grandchildren, Misty (Bob) Martin of New Bethlehem, Raymond (Sara) Shreckengost of Fairmount City, Tyson (Aria) Shreckengost of Lacona, Iowa, Michael (Erin) Shreckengost of New Bethlehem, Katie Shreckengost of Lacona, Iowa, Megan (Chris) Murray of New Bethlehem, Ashley Dittmer of Chariton, Iowa, Adam (Selena) Shreckengost of Fairmount City, Jenna (Adam) Shreckengost of Lucinda, Christian Shreckengost of New Bethlehem, Malachi (Kaitlin) Shreckengost of Strattanville and Nikki Shreckengost of New Bethlehem; 21 great-grandchildren, Raymond, Rylee, Nevaeh, Elijah, Keegan, Max, Canyon, Micah, Maggy, Addison, Brinley, Lane, Grant, Madylhen, Evalina, Talitha, Aspen, Willivene, Maelynn, Jack and Owen; two brothers, John DuQuin of Seattle, Wash. and Jim Kessler of Punxsutawney; two sisters, Gloria Brown of Florida and Lee McFee of Altoona; in-laws, Jerry and Sue McGinnis of New Bethlehem, Leroy and Judy Rupp of New Bethlehem and Don and Sandy Shirey of New Bethlehem; and a daughter-in-law, Tammy Shreckengost of Lucinda.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Jack Shreckengost; her brother, William (Duke) DuQuin; her sister, Ann Hillard; and a sister-in-law, Barbara Shirey.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 8, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. and on Wednesday, March 9, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Distant Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at the church, with lay speaker Michael Shreckengost and the Rev. David Westover co-officiating.
Interment will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Mahoning Township, Armstrong County.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.