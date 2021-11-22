Kathy A. Claypool, 73, of Brookville, went to join her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Wednesday afternoon, November 17, 2021 at McKinley Health Care.
Born April 10, 1948 in Kittanning, she was the daughter of the late Simon and Betty Jack Claypool.
She was a 1966 graduate of Redbank Valley High School and attended Slippery Rock University.
Ms. Claypool was a member and volunteer at the First Baptist Church of Brookville, and also volunteered at the Brookville Library.
In the past, she worked at Brookville Hospital and the Bradley Center in Pittsburgh.
She was a Girl Scout leader when she was younger.
Her most recent pastimes included reading and crafts. She also loved to watch TV.
Ms. Claypool was President of the McKinley Health Center Resident Council and Sunshine Committee.
Survivors include her sister, Barbara Shaffer; her three nephews; and two great-nephews and a niece.
Her parents preceded her in death.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the First Church of God in New Bethlehem, with the Rev. Zachary Lays officiating.
Interment will be in Shannondale Union Cemetery, Redbank Township, Clarion County.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Furlong Funeral Home in Summerville.
Friends and family may order flowers, leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, share a memory and obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.